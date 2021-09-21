Treasury Direct: even with abroad and Copom on the radar, government bond rates reverse high and fall in this 2nd

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Monday (20) follows with a bitter taste in world markets, in a day of strong risk aversion. The more negative tone is driven by the fall in the price of some commodities and by investor concerns about possible contagion from the credit crisis of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, in addition to lesser prospects of stimulus by central banks around the world.

In the local economic scene, the market is also attentive to new upward revisions in the projections for interest rates in 2021 and 2022, as shown today by the Focus Report, by the Central Bank. This week, BC officials meet to decide the next steps for Brazilian monetary policy.

Although the scenario inspires more care, the government bond market shows a drop in rates on the afternoon of Monday (20) and reverses the upward movement seen in the early morning.

In the 3:00 pm update, the remuneration of the fixed rate bond maturing in 2026 was 10.43%, below the 10.56% seen at the beginning of the day. Last Friday (17), the same security offered a return of 10.52%. The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, in turn, dropped from 11.19% in the early morning to 11.06% this Monday afternoon (20). Previously, the paper offered 11.14% profitability.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 4.76%, down from the 4.78% seen in the previous session. The real return of the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest remained at 4.88% during the day, the same percentage as on Friday (17).

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Monday afternoon (20):

China and United States

The market’s focus is on the international scene. Investors are worried about Chinese developer Evergrande, which saw its shares plunge 10% amid fears over the company’s ability to repay a portion of the $305 billion debt that matures on Thursday (23).

Uncertainties over payment have sparked the biggest selling wave of real estate stocks in Hong Kong in more than a year and affected several segments, such as securities of banks and insurance companies.

On a public holiday in China, iron ore, for example, drops more than 8% and trades at US$92.80 in Singapore, accumulating a low of 55% in just two months. The retreat is a result of the policy to reduce steel production in China, with an eye on environmental goals, as well as the slowdown in the construction sector.

The market also monitors the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) in the US, which ends on Wednesday (22) with great apprehension.

Second survey carried out by Bloomberg, the Federal Reserve is expected to indicate at this week’s meeting that it is ready to scale back monthly asset purchases, with a formal announcement expected in November.

The survey of 52 economists also predicts that the US central bank should keep interest rates close to zero until 2022, and make two 0.25 percentage point increases by the end of 2023.

Focus and fuel prices

Here in Brazil, the highlight of the economic agenda is in the Focus Report released this Monday (20) and which showed worsening expectations for interest rates this year and next.

Faced with strong inflationary pressure, economists consulted by the monetary authority now estimate an interest rate of 8.25% in December this year, above the 8.00% previously expected. For 2022, there was also an increase in the Selic high estimate, from 8.00% to 8.50% per year.

This week, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to decide the direction of the basic interest rate in the country. The expectation, according to Focus, is an increase of 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, as expected in the last survey.

At the October meeting, projections continue to point to a new high of the same magnitude, taking the Selic rate to 7.25% per year.

In the wake of the rises, estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) were also revised upwards for the 24th week – this time, from 8.00% to 8.35%. Expectations for 2022 also rose, from 4.03% to 4.10%, in the ninth consecutive week of growth.

On the political front, twenty governors wrote a joint letter defending themselves against the accusations made by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) about the impact of the increase in the ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) on the price of fuel.

According to the document, in the last 12 months, the price of gasoline has increased by more than 40%, “although no state has increased the ICMS levied on fuel.”

For governors, the problem is national, “and not just a federal unit”.

Also on the political scene, almost seven out of ten Brazilians (69%) say they believe that the country’s economic situation has worsened in the last six months, according to a survey by the Datafolha Institute, published by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, this Monday (20). The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

During the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2015, the index reached 82%. In the management of Michel Temer (MDB), in 2018, the indicator reached 72%.

