Treasury Direct: with recovery in world markets and precatory on the radar, government bond rates fall in this 3rd

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The day is of recovery in world markets this Tuesday (21), after yesterday’s fall. Although the tone is a little better, investors remain concerned about the crisis at the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande and the potential contagion to other economies.

Attention is also focused on monetary policy decisions in Brazil and the United States, where leaders begin to meet this Tuesday (21). In the local scenario, investors are still following the discussion on precatories and President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. In this context, the public bond market operates with a drop in rates at the opening of negotiations.

In the first update of the day, the yield on fixed rate securities maturing in 2026 was 10.25%, against 10.43% seen in the previous session. The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, in turn, dropped from 11.06% on Monday afternoon to 10.87% this Tuesday morning.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 4.67%, below the 4.76% registered a day earlier. The real return of the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest was 4.81%, against 4.88% in the previous session.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Tuesday morning (21):

Bolsonaro, court orders and IOF

One of the highlights of the local scene is in the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations this Tuesday morning (21). The expectation, according to XP analysts, is that the country’s president will try to balance himself between nods to his base of supporters and a more moderate tone, defended by Brazilian diplomacy.

Another topic that is still under discussion involves the payment of court orders – recognized judicial debts of the Union that add up to a bill of R$ 89 billion in 2022.

In order to find a solution to the problem, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) and Arthur Lira (PP-AL), presidents of the Senate and Chamber, respectively, called Paulo Guedes, minister of Economy, to another meeting this Tuesday Monday (21).

The three are looking for an alternative in which it is possible to pay off debts without exceeding the spending ceiling and still guarantee a space in the Budget to support the government’s social program, Auxílio Brasil.

Still on the political scene, the increase in the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF) announced by the government last week was not very well digested by the Chamber’s leadership.

The day before, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) stated that the decision taken by the government was made without debate with Congress, and that it will be analyzed later by the Legislative.

According to the decree published last week, the tax increase will be valid between September 20 and December 31 and its main objective is to fund the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil, the new government social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

Investors are also monitoring the worsening water crisis. According to a newspaper article The State of São Paulo, the Belo Monte plant in Pará, which is the fourth largest hydroelectric plant in the world, has been operating with half a turbine since August. Currently, it is producing around 300 MW per day – that is, 2.67% of the total power.

International scene

The market’s attention is still focused on the case of Evergrande. In Asia, the Hang Seng index, from Hong Kong, fell by more than 3%, amid the weakness of the developer, which is approaching the default. But the index recovered, and closed up 0.51% on Tuesday.

Today, according to the local press, the president of the company Evergrande sought to reassure the markets, and stated that the company will fulfill its responsibilities among property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

In the commodities market, iron ore futures in Singapore took a breather after the sharp drop on Monday (20). Still, they are close to the lowest price since May 2020, while markets in China remain closed due to a holiday.

Still on the radar, Tuesday marks the first day of the US central bank’s monetary policy meetings in which officials can give further signals about the start of a reduction in the asset purchase program, currently at $120 billion a month.

Investors are also monitoring the new projections released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this Tuesday (21). In its last quarterly economic outlook report, the entity slightly reduced its forecast for a global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase in 2021, from 5.8% to 5.7%, but adjusted upwards the projection of advance in 2022, from 4.4% to 4.5%.

On the other hand, the OECD revised upwards its forecast for an increase in Brazil’s GDP in 2021, to 5.2%. In May, the organization expected the Brazilian economy to grow 3.7% this year.

For 2022, the OECD has reduced its forecast for the advance of the Brazilian GDP, from 2.5% to 2.3%, according to the document.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related