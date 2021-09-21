Trello is down for the 2nd day in a row and users complain

Trello is experiencing instability in various parts of the world this Tuesday (21). The problem happens for the 2nd day in a row, since yesterday (20) the project management platform was also down for some hours.

Today, the Downdetector service started checking user complaints around 11:55 am (Brasilia time). About 20 minutes later, more than 120 complaints were registered. According to the site’s failures and problems map, the city of São Paulo was the main one affected by the technical difficulty.

The Trello Status page on Twitter again posted on Tuesday that the application’s engineers were keeping an eye on the situation.

“Trello is slow or unavailable at the moment. Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back as soon as possible. web and mobile apps,” according to a post by Trello Status.

Users complaining

Users took advantage of social networks to complain about the situation, and many people remembered that as early as the second day in a row that Trello is experiencing the problem. In addition to Brazilians, many people from other countries commented on the case on Twitter.

Why are you falling for now, @trello? ?? — Luis Romero Fonseca (@sangrerockera) September 21, 2021

TRELLO FOR THE LOVE OF GOD — lita (@elementalita) September 21, 2021

BUT AGAIN MY SON? — Isa ?? (@queenaelin_) September 21, 2021

Trello fallen from nuevo, let’s spoil it. — LauraM (@lau_mgg) September 21, 2021

the trello is messing with my face —nessi (@nabisawake) September 21, 2021

[Atualização – 15h]: At around 1pm Trello Status posted an update stating that “a fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” Since then, the application seems to have returned to working normally.