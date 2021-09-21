Trumps of Atltico, Hulk and Diego Costa were from Palmeiras in childhood

Hulk and Diego Costa will live a special night this Tuesday. Atltico’s main stars, the forwards will set foot on the lawn of Allianz Parque for the first time, the stadium of the team they supported during their childhood: Palmeiras. At stake, a spot in the dreamed-up final of the Copa Libertadores.

Alvinegro top scorer in the season, Hulk never hid that he wore alviverde during the first years of his life, in Paraba. The whole family was Corinthians. He, ‘against’, vibrated with the good phase of Palmeiras in the 1990s.

“I always made it clear, I always said in my interviews, that I had a special affection for Palmeiras since I was a child. In my house, everyone was Corinthians. Today, they are athletics. But my sisters and parents were Corinthians. at home, I had that affection,” he said, in an interview this Monday, the day before the Libertadores semifinal match.

His passion for Palmeiras brought him closer to an agreement with the club he supported. Before hitting Atltico, he even visited Allianz to watch a team game. He negotiated with the people from São Paulo, but, without receiving the proposal in the amounts he would like to receive, he was free to move to Belo Horizonte.

“After you turn professional, you end up rooting for the team you work for. That’s how it was with me. Here, since I arrived, I’ve been very well received. I’m very grateful to those who extend their hands to me. Atltico didn’t just give me his hands. hands, as he gave me a home, he gave me everything. I’m a sick Atletico today, I give my life for the Atltico, I go out on the field to give my best,” he continued.

Hulk quickly created an identification with the Atltico and the crowd. In 46 games, he scored 21 goals and distributed 11 assists. The good performances made him fall in the favor of the fans, who honored him several times the only time they were able to go to Mineiro since the arrival of shirt 7: the 3-0 victory over River Plate, for the return match in the quarterfinals of end of Libertadores.

“It’s very gratifying when you arrive and, in such a short time – the game against River was the only one I played with fans here – to receive this affection from the fans, wearing masks and shouting ‘I’m Hulk, Hulk, Hulk’ when I enter In the field. For me, this is very gratifying. I hope to hear this for many, many years here at Atltico and win many titles, because this crowd deserves too much”, he added.

And Diego Costa?

Hulk and Diego Costa celebrate Atltico’s goal against Sport (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Hulk’s new attacking partner, center forward Diego Costa is also from Palmeira. The Sergipe native, curiously, liked Corinthians, but started to support Palmeiras in the 1990s.

“Wow, in Palmeiras’ good time there was no way. Edmundo I liked it a lot during Palmeiras’ time. Evair… I’m just a player! But I’ll be very honest, before I became a Palmeiras fan, I was a Corinthians fan. So, Palmeiras it came to the good stage and I became a Palmeirense (laughs)”, he said, in an interview ESPN Brazil before being hired by Atltico.

Like Hulk, Diego Costa also became a target for Palmeiras in the market. Once again, the negotiations did not go forward. Clear way for the Atltico, who hired him. So far, it has worked: in four games (all incomplete), he has already scored two goals.

Palmeirans in childhood, the two are the main weapons of the alvinegro attack against Palmeiras. The teams face off at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, for the first leg. The return will be on the 28th (another Tuesday), at the same time, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte.