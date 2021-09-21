Unanimously, STJ makes Wilson Lima the defendant for embezzlement

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) voted unanimously, this Monday (20), for the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, to become a defendant for the crime of embezzlement in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapporteur, Minister Francisco Falcão, voted to accept the complaint and open criminal proceedings against the governor. The reporter appoints Wilson Lima as a participant in the practice of the crimes of dismissal from bidding without observing legal formalities, bidding fraud, abusive price increase and overpricing, embezzlement and leader of a criminal organization.

Ministers Nancy Andrighi, Laurita Vaz, João Otávio de Noronha, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, Herman Benjamin, Jorge Mussi, Luís Felipe Salomão, Benedito Gonçalves, Raul Araújo, Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino and Isabel Gallottie voted with the rapporteur.

The vote was carried out by the Special Court of the STJ, which has 15 ministers. However, in this trial, Minister Og Fernandes was not present and Minister Mauro Campbell declared himself suspect. The president also does not vote when it comes to the Special Court.

After the decision of the STJ, Governor Wilson Lima stated that he will now have the “opportunity to present the defense and await the acquittal by the Court”.

“On today’s decision, I say: the accusations against me are without foundation or concrete basis, as will be proved during the course of the trial. I have never received any benefits due to measures I took as governor. The accusation is fragile and does not present any evidence or indication that I committed any irregular act”, he said.

“Now I will have the opportunity to present my defense and wait, very calmly, for my acquittal by Justice. I have confidence in the Justice and the certainty that my innocence will be proven at the end of the process”, added the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima.

The analysis was even postponed twice; on June 2, minister Francisco Falcão complied with the defense’s request for a longer period to manifest itself and withdrew the judgment from the agenda. On the same day, Governor Wilson Lima was one of the targets of the Federal Police’s operation against the top executives of the State Executive for deviations in Health.

On June 29, the rapporteur removed the judgment of the complaint from the Special Court’s agenda. The reporting minister alleged that the Federal Police had forwarded new investigation documents and gave a new deadline for the accused’s defense to manifest itself.

Complaint

Wilson Lima, Deputy Governor Carlos Almeida (PTB) and 16 other people were denounced by the Attorney General’s Office on April 26 this year for the crimes of criminal organization, improper exemption from bidding, bid fraud and embezzlement in the midst of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Operation Sangria, by the Federal Police (PF), carried out on June 2, against the top government of Amazonas for deviations in Health, fulfilled 25 court orders issued by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The PF was at Governor Wilson Lima’s house.

According to the investigations, there are indications that high-ranking officials of the Amazonas State Department of Health carried out fraudulent hiring to favor a group of local businessmen, under the guidance of the top government of the state.