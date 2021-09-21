Understand how the first formation of the farm will be

The first farm formation in this edition of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) will be formed during today’s live program. The farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, guaranteed immunity and the right to send a colleague in confinement to the farm.

In the fire test held last Sunday, Bil Araujo won the dispute against Tiago Piquilo and Dayane Mello – both went straight to the bay and dragged two more people: MC Gui and Liziane Gutierrez. With the power of the red flame, Bil will be able to exchange two pawns from the stall, for two from the headquarters.

It is worth remembering that the workers in the bay cannot be voted for the farm. The power of the green flame is anyone’s guess and will be revealed live during today’s show.

Influencer Sthefane Matos was the winner in the popular vote of the magazine for “A Fazenda 13” and won immunity as well as Aline Mineiro, during the dynamic “Baú da Fazenda”, which presented Medrado with a zero km car.

Check out the pawns that can be voted for roça

Victor Pecoraro

Borel

Bil Araújo

Tati Breaks Shack

Mileide Mihaile

Valentina Francavilla

Medrado

Marina Ferrari

Erasmus Viana

Erika Schneider

Solange Gomes

Rich Melquiades

Dynho Alves