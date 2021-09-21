União sells real estate at a discount, including a beach house; Look

With a discount of up to 66%, 277 federal government properties in 20 states are being sold this month. Of these, 272 are residential. Most are located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás.

Among the residential options, there are houses and apartments in the capital of São Paulo and also on the coast, such as Guarujá and Praia Grande. The biggest discount (66%) is for a property in Rio.

Prices range from R$ 11.4 thousand (residential lot) to R$ 1.6 million (commercial room). Payment is cash only.

The sale is made on the portal Emgea Imóveis, of the Government Asset Management Company (EMGEA), in partnership with the real estate outlet Resale. Emgea manages assets and rights from the Union and other entities that are part of the Federal Public Administration.

There are occupied properties. In general, it is up to the buyer to take the measures and bear any expenses for regularizing and vacating the property. According to Resale, there are also properties in which the buyer will not have to bear the expenses. Resale indicates that the interested party carefully read the conditions of the property at the time of purchase.

The interested party must enter the site and apply the filters according to their interest: by region, property type, value and situation (occupied or unoccupied). If there is interest in the purchase, it is necessary to register on the site and make the proposal with the necessary documents.

Check out some highlights among residential properties:

Three-bedroom apartment in the Barro Branco neighborhood, in São Paulo, in the amount of R$311.6 thousand (18% discount on the appraised value). It is unoccupied.

Apartment with three bedrooms in Parque da Mooca, in São Paulo, in the amount of R$ 846.5 thousand (13% discount on the appraised value). It is unoccupied.

Three-bedroom house in Praia Grande (SP), in the amount of R$ 458.9 thousand (23% discount on the appraised value). Are you busy.

House in Jardim Virgínia neighborhood, in Guarujá (SP), in the amount of R$577.4 thousand (23% discount on the appraised value). Are you busy.

Apartment with four suites in Praia da Enseada, in Guarujá (SP), in the amount of R$ 1.3 million (13% discount on the appraised value). It is unoccupied.

House with four bedrooms in the Pechincha neighborhood, in Rio, worth R$ 765.3 thousand (23% discount on the appraised value). Are you busy.

Two-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood of Tijuca, in Rio, for R$398.5 thousand (18% discount on the appraised value). It is unoccupied.

More information:

Sale of Federal Property