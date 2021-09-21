Unimed Sergipe collaborates with World Day for Cleaning Rivers and Beaches

Unimed Sergipe’s commitment to Sergipe society goes beyond offering quality healthcare. The environmental area is also one of the concerns of the healthcare operator, which supports several projects through its Sustainability Advisory. Last Saturday, 18th, Unimed Sergipe participated as a supporter of the World Clean Up Day, the World Day for Cleaning Beaches and Rivers.

The action, in Brazil, was promoted by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Aquatic Mammals Foundation and took place in three states simultaneously: Sergipe, Bahia and Paraíba. In Aracaju, Aruana beach was the place chosen for cleaning and also for raising awareness. To support the action, Unimed Sergipe made masks, alcohol gel, gloves and sunscreen available to volunteers.

“This initiative involves different bodies, public and private, a joint effort of societies in favor of life. More than a day of symbolic cleaning, it is an educational campaign that must be replicated every day of the year by all of us. Our Unimed Sergipe actively participates in this initiative, through its Sustainability Advisory, involving its employees, volunteers and cooperative members, in addition to contributing with donations of safety kits”, explains Dr. Rômulo Oliveira, Unimed Sergipe sustainability advisor.

The action started with a physical activity with more than one hundred participating volunteers. Divided into groups, these volunteers carried out the collection work at various points on Aruana beach. A drive-thru was also made available so that people could take materials collected elsewhere for proper disposal.

The action will take place until the next 29th of September. Estimates suggest that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans. A worrying fact that needs to be discussed every day and is one of the great challenges of the Decade of the Ocean (2021-2030).