US Investigate Police Officers Riding Horses on Border Immigrants | World

The US government announced on Monday (20) the opening of an investigation after images of guards riding horses and chasing Haitian immigrants in Texas, on the border with Mexico, caused astonishment.

A photo by photographer Paul Ratje of the France Presse news agency shows a mounted agent holding a man by the shirt and another trying to escape (look above). In another image, it is possible to see another police officer showing the reins of his horse in a menacing manner against a group.

The US government is flying Haitians who were camped in a Texas town back to Haiti and is trying to keep out more immigrants (see the video below).

About 12,000 people who are camped near a bridge in the city of Del Rio, Texas, are expected to be deported. They entered the US through the municipality of Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

US deports immigrants camped under bridge on border with Mexico

The images taken near Del Rio “are horrific and very disturbing,” Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House’s National Security committee, said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also called the photograph “awful.” “I don’t know the whole context, but I can’t imagine in what context it would be appropriate.”

Police on horseback were sent on Sunday (19) to an area near the Rio Grande, on the border, where thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, camped in hopes of entering the US.

Raúl Ortiz, head of the border patrol, told reporters that “controlling a horse in a river is difficult”. “I asked them to find out if people were in danger.”