US investigates 30 million cars

US auto safety investigators have opened a new investigation involving 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Sunday.

THE NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday opened an engineering analysis on nearly 30 million vehicles in the US from model years 2001 to 2019. Automakers have been alerted to the investigation, which is not yet public.

The new investigation includes vehicles made by Honda, Ford, Toyota, General Motors, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Ferrari, Mazda, Daimler, BMW, Chrysler, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover and others.

Wanted, the automakers either refused to comment ahead of the NHTSA’s expected public announcement on Monday, or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NHTSA declined to comment.

The 30 million vehicles include those that had inflators installed when they were manufactured, as well as some that had inflators placed in repairs from previous recalls, the NHTSA said in the document.

Over the past decade, more than 67 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled in the United States – and more than 100 million worldwide – in the largest automotive safety recall in history. This is because the inflators can, when used, drop deadly metal splinters onto passengers.

In all, at least 28 deaths worldwide – including 19 in the United States – occurred due to faulty Takata blowers. More than 400 people were injured.

The 30 million vehicles that are part of the new investigation have insufflators with a drying agent. According to the document, the NHTSA said there were no reports of vehicle breakages on roads with airbag inflators with the drying agent.

“Although no present security risks have been identified, more work is needed to assess the future risk of uncollected desiccated blowers,” NHTSA said in opening its engineering analysis seen by Reuters. “Further studies are needed to assess the long-term safety of desiccated insufflators.”

NHTSA said the cause of the blower explosions linked to the recall of 67 million units that could emit deadly debris is the decomposition of materials after long-term exposure to high temperature and humidity. The agency demanded that all similar Takata units without a drying agent be removed from the market.

In the United States, 16 deaths were registered in Honda vehicles, two in Ford vehicles and one in BMW, while another 9 deaths in Honda models occurred in Malaysia, Brazil and Mexico.

NHTSA has not released an analysis of how many vehicles per manufacturer are covered by the investigation.

The security agency said the investigation “will require extensive information on Takata’s production processes and field blower surveys.”

Earlier this year, the NHTSA said that of the 67 million blowers in the recall, approximately 50 million were repaired or otherwise accounted for.

