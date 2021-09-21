US to allow entry of fully vaccinated international travelers from November

NEW YORK — The US government will lift restrictions on entry into the country starting in November for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including passengers from Brazil, ending a travel ban implemented more than a year ago to limit the spread of the disease internally. Travelers will have to submit a negative test for the coronavirus taken up to three days before the flight, the White House said on Monday.

It is not clear whether certificates will be accepted for all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or only those approved in the US, which are Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen. As the end of the restrictions will apply to all countries, it is possible that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and those produced by Chinese pharmaceuticals will also be accepted, but the details of the decision are yet to be defined. To GLOBO, the US Embassy in Brazil said that it still has no further information on this and that it is awaiting responses from Washington.

According to the White House, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will decide which vaccines qualify, including whether those not approved by US regulators will be accepted. The new rules will not apply to travelers crossing land borders with Mexico and Canada.

“International travel is essential to connect families and friends, to fuel businesses large and small, to promote the open exchange of ideas and culture,” said Jeff Zients, White House Pandemic Response Coordinator. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we’ve developed a new system of international air travel that enhances the safety of both Americans at home and international air travel.





The decision, which does not yet have a precise date to take effect (“early November”, Zients said) benefits all countries that had been suffering restrictions on air travel to the US, including the 26 European nations in the Schengen Zone, among them France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Until November, however, Brazilians or travelers who were in Brazil in the 14 days prior to the flight are still unable to enter the US, unless they make a two-week stopover in a third country from which it is possible to enter US territory directly, such as Mexico and Dominican Republic. The current rule does not apply to US permanent residents or US citizens, and includes exceptions for diplomats, employees of international organizations, and students enrolled in the US.

The measure announced today also targets unvaccinated Americans abroad who plan to return home. In this case, they will have to test negative for coronavirus one day before traveling to the US, and will need to be retested upon arrival, Zients said.

According to the White House Pandemic Response Coordinator, the new system will include the collection of contact tracking data from passengers traveling to the US to allow the CDC to contact travelers exposed to Covid.

Joe Biden’s government announcement came on the eve of his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was supposed to pressure the American to lift the ban on the UK.

The European Union and the United Kingdom in June allowed fully vaccinated people from the US to travel without the need for quarantine to their territories, and British and European bloc authorities were upset when Washington failed to take reciprocal action.

Today, vaccination rates in Europe exceed those in the United States, which are facing a new peak of cases caused by the Delta variant and by the resistance of sectors of the population to vaccination.

Flights from Brazil

Some European countries already allow travelers leaving Brazil to enter their territory as long as they are fully immunized, such as Switzerland, Spain, Finland and Iceland — this also requires a negative Covid test — with all vaccines applied in Brazil being accepted by the four nations.

Germany stopped considering Brazil a “high risk” area as of last Sunday and suspended the mandatory quarantine for those flying from Brazilian territory. In this case, it is enough to present a negative test for Covid, a proof of vaccination or of recovery from the disease when arriving in the country. The same was defined by Portugal.

France, on the other hand, allows the entry without quarantine of people vaccinated only with immunizers approved by the European Union’s drug agency (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen). For those who do not meet the requirement, Paris only authorizes the arrival of travelers from Brazil for urgent reasons.

Ireland allows the entry of any traveler from Brazil, fully vaccinated or not.