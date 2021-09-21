US to lift restrictions on entry of foreigners vaccinated against Covid in November | World

The United States will lift all international travel restrictions from November to foreign adults who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, announced the government of President Joe Biden on Monday (20).

The measure applies to all countries, including Brazil, and replaces the current system, which restricts the flight of foreigners from certain countries and imposes other restrictions, such as mandatory quarantines.

The White House said it goes into effect “from early November” without specifying the exact date. It has not been informed so far which vaccines will be accepted (see below).

According to the statement, foreigners traveling to the US must be fully immunized and present proof of vaccination before boarding.

Furthermore, the country will maintain the requirement that the passenger present a negative Covid-19 test done up to 3 days before boarding.

Vaccines approved in the US

According to the White House, the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will be consulted to guide which immunizers will be accepted.

Currently, the CDC considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who took the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country.: from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson& Johnson single dose vaccine).

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines;

2 weeks after the single dose of Janssen vaccine.

The CDC website on international travel has a caveat and says that “orientation too he can be applied to Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed for emergency use by World Health Organization (eg Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine)”.

Among the immunizing agents approved by the WHO is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, which in Brazil is produced and distributed in partnership with the Butantan Institute. But on the CDC website there is no mention of CoronaVac or any vaccines other than AstraZeneca.