USDA: US soybean harvest reported at 6% and corn rises to 10%

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring report and pointed out, for the first time this season, soybean harvest data. Until last Sunday (19), 6% of the area had already been harvested, against 5% in the same period last year and in line with the average of the last five years of 6%. The average market expectation was 5%.

The corn harvest, in the week, evolved from 4% to 10% of the area, against 8% in 2020 and 9% of the multiannual average. For the cereal, the market also expected the same 10%.

FARMING CONDITIONS

The index of soybean crops in good or excellent condition was reported by the USDA at 58%, against 57% in the previous week. A year ago, this number was 63%. 28% of the fields are in regular condition and 14% are in bad or very bad condition, against 29% and 14% in the previous week and 27% and 10% in the same period of the previous harvest.

Regarding corn, the report indicates 59% of the crops in good or excellent condition, whereas last week they were 58% and last year, in this period, 61%. 26% of the fields are in regular condition – against 27% last week and 25% last year – and 15% in bad or very bad condition, the same number as the previous week, but up from 14% in 2020.