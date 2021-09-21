USDA: US soybean harvest reported at 6% and corn rises to 10%

by

Agricultural News logo

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new weekly crop monitoring report and pointed out, for the first time this season, soybean harvest data. Until last Sunday (19), 6% of the area had already been harvested, against 5% in the same period last year and in line with the average of the last five years of 6%. The average market expectation was 5%.

The corn harvest, in the week, evolved from 4% to 10% of the area, against 8% in 2020 and 9% of the multiannual average. For the cereal, the market also expected the same 10%.

FARMING CONDITIONS

The index of soybean crops in good or excellent condition was reported by the USDA at 58%, against 57% in the previous week. A year ago, this number was 63%. 28% of the fields are in regular condition and 14% are in bad or very bad condition, against 29% and 14% in the previous week and 27% and 10% in the same period of the previous harvest.

Regarding corn, the report indicates 59% of the crops in good or excellent condition, whereas last week they were 58% and last year, in this period, 61%. 26% of the fields are in regular condition – against 27% last week and 25% last year – and 15% in bad or very bad condition, the same number as the previous week, but up from 14% in 2020.

Per:

Carla Mendes | Instagram @jornalistadasoja

Source:

Agricultural News