USP Tests Electromagnetism to Treat Depression Without Drugs

In this Tuesday’s (21) edition of the Medical Correspondent chart, on the New Day, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about research by the Psychiatry Institute of the University of São Paulo’s Hospital das Clínicas (USP) that studies drug-free techniques for the treatment of depression.

The disease affects about 15% of the world population. About 30% of patients with depression are resistant to treatment, especially the elderly, who sometimes still suffer the side effects of drugs for other illnesses.

Gomes recalled that the classic treatment for depression involves psychotherapy and the use of drugs to rebalance neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, for example.

“But there is also the use of electricity, such as electroconvulsive therapy, used for very serious situations”, explained the doctor.

USP’s research is based on the principles of electromagnetism. “It is a more technological and advanced form, which uses the principle of magnetism and electric current: transcranial magnetic stimulation, which manages to interfere with the functioning of neurons”, said the neurosurgeon.

“Through this process, it is possible to interfere mainly in the region of the prefrontal cortex, which is the most anterior portion of our brain and is involved in the process of memory, attention, planning and other circuits related to depression”, he added.

According to the doctor, the study wants to stimulate the brain of people with depression using a coil that generates an electromagnetic field in specific regions related to the disease. “These neurons are influenced and their own reconnection and normal functioning are stimulated so that the individual can come out of the state of depression.”

(*With information from Nicole Lacerda, from CNN, in São Paulo)