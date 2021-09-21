Vaccine 2 months after 1st dose increased protection against covid, says Johnson & Johnson – Época Negócios

+



In the US alone, the protection rate against the disease was 94% (Photo: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

THE Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday, 21, that an additional dose of his vaccine against covid-19, applied two months after the initial dose, increased protection against the disease in participants in a clinical trial.

In a statement, J&J said the results of a phase 3 study with volunteers from 10 countries – including the US – who received a second dose two months after the first had 75% protection against symptomatic covid-19. In the US alone, the rate of protection against the disease was 94%. The company did not explain the reason for the difference between the effectiveness rates.

know more

J&J also said the second dose guaranteed volunteers 100% protection against more severe versions of covid-19 for at least two weeks after immunization.

“We now generate evidence that an additional dose increases protection against covid-19 and should significantly extend the term of protection,” said Paul Stoffels, scientific director of J&J.

The company added that it forwarded the new data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as the US food and drug regulatory body is known. -market in New York.