Vale loses $40 billion in market value and leaves the position of the most valuable company in Latin America

If iron ore is traded at US$90 on average next year, Vale’s Ebitda could be below the consensus estimate for 2022 (Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

The collapse of the prices of the iron ore shrunk the market value of the Valley (VALLEY3), which lost its position as the most valuable company in Latin America.

With a 32% devaluation of Vale’s share from the high at the end of July in dollars, the mining company is now behind the Free market, an e-commerce giant currently valued at $90 billion, after the strong performance of its fintech business last quarter.

The change in the ranking – with a new economy platform taking first place from a 79-year-old raw material producer – could be consolidated amidst the efforts of the China to clean up the industrial sector, which pushed iron ore below $100 a ton.

Last week, the UBS announced a double downgrade of recommendation for Vale’s ADRs, from buy to sell, while the Bradesco BBI sees risks in a volatile environment for bearish commodity prices.

If iron ore is traded at US$90 on average next year, Vale’s Ebitda could fall below the consensus estimate for 2022 by 38%.

The impact on Vale could be even worse if the miner hadn’t announced $13.8 billion in shareholder compensation so far this year.