Vale loses position as the most valuable company in Latin America to the Free Market – 09/20/2021 – Market

The sharp drop in the price of iron ore in recent weeks, pulled down by signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy, cost Vale its position as the most valuable company in Latin America. Who took the lead in his place was the Mercado Livre e-commerce platform.

According to data from the financial information provider Economatica, Vale’s market value reached US$ 78.69 billion (R$ 419.62 billion) this Monday (20), below the US$ 90.51 billion (R$ 482 billion) .65 billion) from the digital retailer.

At the end of August, the market value of the mining company was US$96.65 billion (R$515.39 billion), against US$92.83 billion (R$495.02 billion) in the Free Market.

The survey shows that the exchange of batons between the two companies took place for the first time on September 2, when the digital retailer reached a market value of US$ 96.01 billion (R$ 511.98 billion), compared to US $95.95 billion (R$511.66 billion) from Vale, with the distance increasing since then, especially as of last Wednesday (15th).

According to Bloomberg, the change in leadership of the region’s largest company by market value, with a new economy technology platform taking the place of a heavy raw material producer, could consolidate as market projections indicate the ore price below $100 a ton in the coming months, amid signs of a slowdown and the search for clean energy generation coming from China.

In this challenging scenario ahead for the Brazilian exporter, bank UBS last week changed its recommendation for Vale’s shares from purchase to sale.

This Monday, when the Brazilian stock exchange fell 2.3% due to the risk of bankruptcy of the Chinese developer Evergrande contaminating the markets, Vale’s shares fell 3.3%. Since the peak in 2021, reached at the end of July, the mining company’s shares have fallen by around 30%.

Economatica’s data also show that, with the fall of approximately 1% in Petrobras shares this Monday, together with a similar rise in the dollar against the real, the oil company today lost its position as the third most valuable company in America Latina for Wal Mart Mexico.

The oil company’s market value dropped from US$ 70.01 billion (R$ 373.33 billion) on August 31 to US$ 61.10 billion (R$ 325.82 billion) at the end of trading on Monday. fair. In the same range, the retailer’s rose from US$ 62.20 billion (R$ 331.68 billion) to US$ 61.81 billion (R$ 329.60 billion).