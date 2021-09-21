Vanguard infested with cheaters • Eurogamer.pt

Just imagine when the game is released!

As you may know, the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been extended until the next September 22nd, but at the moment the game is almost unplayable on the PC version.

There are multiple players who feel desperate, as once again there is no effective anti-cheating system, something that has been requested by the legitimate gamer community for several years.

Warzone, the Battle Royale from Activision, is in the same state or worse, with players swearing together that there are cheaters in every game of Warzone.

Call of Duty is currently one of the most played competitive games with the highest ratings, especially Battle Royale Warzone, but at the same time it is the AAA game with the most cheats.

