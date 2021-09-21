Vanguard infested with cheaters • Eurogamer.pt

As you may know, the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been extended until the next September 22nd, but at the moment the game is almost unplayable on the PC version.

There are multiple players who feel desperate, as once again there is no effective anti-cheating system, something that has been requested by the legitimate gamer community for several years.

Warzone, the Battle Royale from Activision, is in the same state or worse, with players swearing together that there are cheaters in every game of Warzone.

Call of Duty is currently one of the most played competitive games with the highest ratings, especially Battle Royale Warzone, but at the same time it is the AAA game with the most cheats.

@CallofDuty Player: zoJD hacked vanguard beta PC. check this gameplay as proof (i recorded it) pic.twitter.com/KER7xBEKGf — Aravind Menon (@A75278) September 19, 2021

The Vanguard hacking TikToks have started ? pic.twitter.com/znF69kOtmX — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 20, 2021

Hackers are already into Vanguard. pic.twitter.com/PMxvYVjico — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 19, 2021

