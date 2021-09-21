Vasco goes to CBF, meets Cruzeiro, and both clubs complain about refereeing | brazilian series b

This Monday, Vasco sent representatives to the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio, to make official the claim regarding the arbitration of André Luiz de Freitas Castro and check the audio and video of the VAR in Sunday’s tie with Cruzeiro.
At the organization’s headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, the 1st vice general of Vasco, Carlos Roberto Osório, and the legal vice, Zeca Bulhões, met three Cruzeiro directors who also went to the CBF to complain about the referee.
By decision of the president of the CBF Arbitration Commission, Leonardo Gaciba, the meeting was joint. In it, two bids were discussed in particular. Vasco confirmed that Daniel Amorim’s goal was annulled by a referee’s decision on the field (Gabriel Pec’s hand at the beginning of the move). The club believes it has been harmed.
– Vasco won’t let anything go by. He always goes to CBF to position himself. In our view, Vasco was harmed once again. It was clarified, as shown in the audio and video, that the marking was from the field. There was a perception of Pec’s hand from the beginning of the move, the referee speaks and asks the assistant, who claims to have thought that there was a touch between the two (including defender Ramon). The VAR then confirms the appointment. As there was no discrepancy with what was indicated on the field, the protocol indicates that the referee does not need to review the move on the monitor. But, in our view, the image is not conclusive. The image is cut from the front, the best would be one from the back of the field. Gaciba even said that the ball’s rotation has changed, but you can’t see it, in my view. The goal was incorrectly disallowed. All this shows, in my view, that the VAR’s operation is not yet round – said Osório.
In the Copa do Brasil, Vasco also complained. Alexandre Bird, executive director of football, at the time, even listed five bids.
At CBF, Cruzeiro was represented by Ricardo Rocha (technical director), André Argolo (executive sports director) and Flávio Boson (legal superintendent). The main complaint was, in the view of the Minas Gerais team, the penalty committed by Marquinhos Gabriel in Adriano, also in the second half. The referee scored nothing.
The review of the images revealed that the VAR checked the move, but understood that the claimed foul occurred before the corner was taken and the ball was in dispute.
Sunday’s draw was bad for both teams. In 9th place, Vasco has 34 points in Serie B. Cruzeiro is 13th, with 31.