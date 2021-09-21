Vasco goes to CBF, meets Cruzeiro, and both clubs complain about refereeing | brazilian series b

– Vasco won’t let anything go by. He always goes to CBF to position himself. In our view, Vasco was harmed once again. It was clarified, as shown in the audio and video, that the marking was from the field. There was a perception of Pec’s hand from the beginning of the move, the referee speaks and asks the assistant, who claims to have thought that there was a touch between the two (including defender Ramon). The VAR then confirms the appointment. As there was no discrepancy with what was indicated on the field, the protocol indicates that the referee does not need to review the move on the monitor. But, in our view, the image is not conclusive. The image is cut from the front, the best would be one from the back of the field. Gaciba even said that the ball’s rotation has changed, but you can’t see it, in my view. The goal was incorrectly disallowed. All this shows, in my view, that the VAR’s operation is not yet round – said Osório.