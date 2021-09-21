Venture Capital Funds contribute US$ 200 million in decentralized social network with blockchain – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – A new social network that uses blockchain to achieve a decentralized structure is the new bet of large funds from Venture Capital in Silicon Valley. The startup Decentralized Social (DeSo) announced this Tuesday (21) the raising of US$ 200 million from firms known as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Sequoia, Coinbase Ventures and Winklevoss Capital to take down a project by the same creator of BitClout , another social network with a similar proposal for decentralization.

The name behind the proposal is Nader Al-Naji, until then known on social networks only by the pseudonym of “Diamondhands”, or “diamond hands”, slang used to describe investors who are not shaken by market declines. Al-Naji wants to live up to his nickname by convincing investors that the new social network will not repeat the failure of Basis, a stablecoin startup that closed its doors in 2018 after regulatory pressure.

DeSo supports profiling and posting, among other common features of a traditional social network. However, the platform adds functions seen only in protocols created in blockchain, such as social tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and tips with cryptocurrencies.

It runs on its own blockchain, so it doesn’t rely on existing platforms like Ethereum (ETH). Therefore, it brings its own token, DESO, which works as a kind of native currency used to create profiles, posts and buy other assets traded by users.

“Similar to Ethereum, the more open the DeSo blockchain and the more applications built on top of it by independent developers, the more transactions flow through the blockchain and the more valuable the [token] DESO becomes,” Al-Naji told The Block.

The DESO token, however, isn’t exactly new: it’s a revamping of BitClout ([ativo=CLOUT]), originally released in March 2021. According to the creator, CLOUT was released to test the DeSo blockchain before public release. The solution is already in the air, but it still depends on the offer of compatible applications. There are currently about 100 “built or being built” apps on the DeSo blockchain.

The $200 million funding round was received in Bitcoin (BTC). Investors deposited BTC in a company’s portfolio and received the DESO token back as collateral. In addition, another 44,000 users would have purchased the cryptoactive until July this year, when private sales ended.

The currency’s issue is fixed at 10.8 million units. According to Al-Naji, the idea is that the asset will increase in value as the social network gains adherents and more use cases emerge, “just like Ethereum”.

At around 11:30 am, the CLOUT token was trading up 6%, quoted at just under $80. The company did not disclose the cryptocurrency’s sale price to investors.

