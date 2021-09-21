Via points to “accelerated” growth in the 3rd quarter and reinforces strategies for the year: “2021 will be the year of the marketplace”

SÃO PAULO – The year 2021 will be the year of the marketplace. At least this is the expectation of Via, formerly Via Varejo, (VIIA3), which says it is surfing well the scenario of increased demand.

In a relevant fact released this Tuesday (21), the company highlights its performance throughout the third quarter of this year, with “accelerated” growth in the gross volume of goods (GMV, its acronym in English) of digital sales, in addition to gain of market share.

Among the highlights of the year, Via claims that it managed to go from a level of around 10 thousand sellers to 100 thousand in a period of nine months, surpassing the initial estimate of reaching up to 90 thousand in 2021.

The “Key Accounts” (or key accounts) strategy also continues to evolve at an accelerated pace, according to the company, with the entry of important brands in recent months, which should further drive the evolution of GMV.

In addition, long-tail items (which are more profitable in the long term) continue to grow strongly in the quarter compared to the same period in 2020, writes Via, highlighting high-recurrence categories such as beverages (567% year-on-year increase about year); automotive products (up 378% year over year); pet products (up 230% y/y); home and construction items (up 130% y/a); and beauty and health products (up 120% y/a).

It is important to emphasize that the data disclosed by the company is managerial, preliminary and unaudited.

“We remain committed to building our marketplace with the entry of new services by the end of the year, such as: offering credit to sellers and sellers’ customers; revenue from marketing service and specific training for salespeople (Academia Via),” writes Via.

From a logistics point of view, Via claims that its Envvias service already covers 60% of sellers using the platform and about 20% of 3P orders already run on its own network, with an expected increase in this percentage by the end of the year .

Currently, 30 stores already work as a collection support point for 3P products and Via plans to expand this network to 100 stores by December.

“The increase in the number of sellers and SKUs positions Via’s marketplace to compete for market leadership. Additionally, our marketplace will be powered by the offer of credit services and financial solutions, providing feedback to our ecosystem, generating greater recurrence, customer loyalty and increased LTV (customer lifetime value). Via’s robust 1P operation combined with the change in the level of our marketplace in 2021 expands our work fronts far beyond retail”, writes Via, in the relevant fact.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related