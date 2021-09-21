Victim counts as a doctor selling surgeries performed by SUS in Teresina; professional was away | Piauí

One victim told how a doctor investigated in Operation Scalpel, of the Civil Police, sold surgeries performed by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Teresina. According to investigations, the professional used to charge around R$ 5,000 per procedure.

In addition to the doctor, the scheme involved pension workers and a nursing technician. The surgeries were performed at the Military Police Hospital of Piauí.

The woman, who chose not to be identified, paid R$4,000 for surgery to remove her ovaries. The procedure was scheduled for the Hospital do Satellite, but ended up happening at the Hospital da PM.

“I tried to have the surgery through the SUS, I couldn’t. Until one day I went to the Hospital do Satellite emergency room and met with the doctor there. He offered me, he gave me this option, that if I had R$ 4 thousand, he I would do it within two days. So, without thinking twice, I agreed. My situation was serious, my surgery needed to be performed urgently. The doctor asked me to go to the police hospital, he was on duty and would give me there right,” he reported.

The victim said that he made the payment directly with the doctor. She says she gave all the money to the professional and he performed the surgery.

In addition to this case, the Civil Police must access the conversations of other alleged victims of the same scheme through social networks. People, mostly women, denounce the same doctor. The professional did not have his name revealed, but was removed from his duties.

The police are following up on investigations and may reach more people involved. Improper collection of amounts for performing surgeries in public hospitals configures the practice of crimes of criminal association and passive corruption.

The practice is a crime and the procedures carried out in public units are completely free. Cases of collection of amounts for public health services must be reported to the police.

“We are going to listen to the alleged perpetrators, the victims and people who are aware of the scheme or even other members of the group,” said delegate Dennis Sampaio, from the Precinct for Combating Corruption (Deccor).

The Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) Piauí admitted that it had not received any accusations in the case under investigation, but stated that if it does, it will open an intern investigation. According to a resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine, this investigation takes place in a confidential manner.

