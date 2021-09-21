Video shows fireball crossing the sky in Jardim Camburi, Vitória

Fireball crossed the sky in the Jardim Camburi neighborhood, in Vitória, at dawn last Saturday (18th). Credit: Exoss Citizen Science

A fireball was seen crossing the sky in Jardim Camburi, Vitória, in the early hours of last Saturday (18). Around 1:40 am, video surveillance cameras from the Exoss Citizen Science, a volunteer project by amateur and professional astronomers, recorded the scene. See the video:

According to administrator Luciana Fontes, a member of Exoss Citizen Science — a non-profit organization in Brazil with the objective of monitoring and studying meteors with scientific methodology — this is a bright meteor, also called a bolide. To the report of The Gazette, she explained that the event was unexpected. “The meteor, in its preliminary analysis, was not identified as belonging to an active meteor shower, but a sporadic and unexpected meteor,” he added.

According to Filipe Monteiro, doctor in astronomy by the National Observatory, the meteor is a luminous phenomenon caused by the entry of a meteoroid (asteroids of the order of a few meters or less) into the Earth’s atmosphere. He explains that, when crossing the Earth’s atmosphere, the meteoroid suffers from friction and other thermal processes that heat its surface, causing the rock to glow and glow like a fireball.

“When the meteor is very bright, it can be classified as a bolide. That is, the bolide is nothing more than a very bright meteor. Depending on the size and composition of the meteor’s parent meteoroid (or bolide), the phenomenon may end in a fragment falling to the ground. And if the event occurs in an inhabited place, it can cause some type of material damage or worse”, detailed the expert.

Filipe explains that, if the object that gave rise to the meteor has a reasonably large size, above 10 meters, for example, it can explode in the atmosphere and generate a shock wave that can cause material damage and injure people. “But generally, these objects are completely destroyed in the atmosphere itself, displaying only the glow that signals their passage through the atmosphere,” he concluded.

ARE BOLID, WEATHER AND FIREBALL THE SAME THING?

For lay people on duty, the question remains: are fireball, meteor and fireball the same thing? Luciana explains didactically with a simple analogy. “There are people who say they have a headache and there are people who say they have a headache. We can bring the analogy to this case,” he said.

She explains that terminologies, from a scientific point of view, help to identify the phenomenon with more precision in detail, hence the different names for the same phenomenon.

The American Meteor Society uses meteor terminology as follows:

Comet: A solid body made of ice, rock, dust and frozen gases. As they fragment and disintegrate, they leave a trail of dust and debris.

A solid body made of ice, rock, dust and frozen gases. As they fragment and disintegrate, they leave a trail of dust and debris. Asteroid: Made of rock, iron or ice, it is smaller than a comet and moves through space. It ranges from 1 meter to hundreds of kilometers.

Made of rock, iron or ice, it is smaller than a comet and moves through space. It ranges from 1 meter to hundreds of kilometers. Meteoroid: A small asteroid. From a few microns to 1 meter.

A small asteroid. From a few microns to 1 meter. Meteor rain: Annual event, when the earth passes through a region with a high concentration of debris, particles left by a comet or asteroid. From the ground, it appears that meteors appear from the same region of the sky at night.

Annual event, when the earth passes through a region with a high concentration of debris, particles left by a comet or asteroid. From the ground, it appears that meteors appear from the same region of the sky at night. Meteor: The light emitted by a meteoroid or asteroid when it enters our atmosphere.

The light emitted by a meteoroid or asteroid when it enters our atmosphere. Fireball (fireball): A meteor brighter than the planet Venus.

A meteor brighter than the planet Venus. Bolide: The light emitted by a large meteoroid or asteroid when it explodes in the atmosphere.

The light emitted by a large meteoroid or asteroid when it explodes in the atmosphere. Meteorite: a fragment of a meteor or asteroid that survives passage through our atmosphere and stains the ground.