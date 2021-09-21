Villain of Corinthians, top scorer of the South American: meet Peñarol, opponent of Athletico in the semi | athletico-pr

Athletico’s opponent in the semifinals of the Sudamericana, Peñarol has not lost for nine games, has the top scorer in the tournament and is seeking an unprecedented title for a gallery that already has, among others, five Libertadores cups. The outbound departure will be at Thursday at 9.30 pm at the Campeón del Siglo .

Peñarol reach the semifinals after leaving Corinthians, River Plate-PAR and Sport Huancayo behind in the group stage. Afterwards, the club also went through rival Nacional-URU and Peruvian Sporting Cristal.

Peñarol even beat Corinthians 2-0 away and 4-0 at home (6-0 in the sum of the scores).

In Sula, Peñarol has eight wins, two draws and two defeats. Athletico, by way of comparison, has eight wins and two losses (Hurricane has two games in hand for having entered a phase later).

Peñarol hasn’t lost since the 1-0 to Nacional-URU – despite this result, the club passed the stage, as they had won 2-1 in the first leg. Since then, the aurinegro team has won six games and drawn three others.

In the last game, the team led by Mauricio Larriera was 0-0 with Fénix. At the Apertura, Peñarol finished third, behind Plaza Colonia and Nacional-URU. In Clausura, the club is fifth after two rounds (a win and a draw).

The team for Thursday, inclusive, must be the same as the last game, the draw with Fénix: Kevin Dawson; Giovanni González, Carlos Rodrígues, Kagelmacher and Juan Manoel Ramos; Jesús Trincade, Gargano, Canobbio, Ceppelini and Facundo Torres; Alvarez Martinez.

Uruguayan journalist Enrique Arrillaga, from El País, analyzes Peñarol’s recent history and playing style.

– Like Athletico, Peñarol is a cup team. In Uruguay, he couldn’t fight for the Apertura title. At Clausura, they beat Plaza as a visitor, but only drew with Fénix at Campeón del Siglo, where Peñarol usually wins. The team plays in 4-2-3-1. It’s a classic Peñarol scheme with Mauricio Larriera. It doesn’t change system, neither playing visitor nor playing location – explained Enrique Arrillaga.

Revealed by Peñarol and only 20 years old, Agustín Álvarez Martínez is the goalscorer of the Uruguayan team. He is the isolated top scorer of the Sudamericana, with nine goals. Vitinho, now at Dynamo Kiev, is still Hurricane’s top scorer in the tournament, with “only” four goals.

– He is the top scorer at Sul-Americana, he already has two goals in Clausura and is the top scorer in Uruguay. Not only does he have the presence of the area, finishes from outside and shoots from outside, but he also leaves the area to score and, then yes, enter the area to wait for the ball – commented Enrique Arrillaga.

Besides him, Athletico also needs to keep an eye on names like tireless Canobbio (22 year old 16 shirt) and the creative Facundo Torres (shirt 10 of only 21 years old). Facunco is even the team’s second top scorer in the tournament, with four goals.

Even because of the youth of this trio, Peñarol’s attacking players don’t keep their position. Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Álvarez Martínez and company constantly change positions, always at high speed, confusing the marking and opening spaces.

Peñarol, however, also has several experienced players. Defender Carlos Rodríguez is 31 years old. The other defender, Kagelmacher, is 33. Attacking midfielder Ceppelini is 30. And midfielder Walter Gargano, 37.

From the middle to the back, Peñarol also has key elements for the defensive system, as highlighted by journalist Enrique Arrillaga.

– kewin dawson is the main goalkeeper and, despite having had ups and downs, has been responding whenever required, as in the match against Sporting Cristal. Walter Gargano is the team leader, is the best player. He is 37 years old, but seems to be 25. Being physically fit, he is an emblematic player of the team. Afterwards, the Giovanni Gonzalez is an important player because he is always helping in the attack – completed.

Athletico faced Peñarol in the second phase of the 2018 South American Championship. On that occasion, Hurricane won 2-0 in the first leg and 4-1 in the return (in the middle of Campeón del Siglo). From that game, only goalkeeper Kewin Dawson, right-back Giovanni González and defender Carlos Rodríguez remain at the club. Midfielder Canobbio, in reserve at the time, is now a starter.

Hurricane – which had already eliminated Newell’s Old Boys – would still pass through Caracas, Bahia and Fluminense until winning the title against Junior Barranquilla.

Afterwards, Athletico and Peñarol faced each other again in the group stage of the Libertadores 2020. Hurricane won 1-0 in the Baixada. And Peñarol won 3-2 at the Campeón del Siglo. Hurricane moved to the round of 16, but ended up eliminated by River Plate.

Uruguayan Mauricio Larriera, 51, has a discreet career. He has been with Peñarol since 2020. Before that, he had worked at Sol América-PAR, Al-Wakrah-CAT, Godoy Cruz and O’Higgins-CHI, in addition to the Uruguayans Racing, Defensor, Danubio and Montevideo Wanderers.

The use of Mauricio Larriera by Peñarol is 65%. There are 24 wins, 15 draws and only five defeats in 44 games.

Casa do Peñarol since March 2016, the Campeón del Siglo has a capacity for 40,700 people, but is released for 16 thousand (40% of the total) due to protocols to avoid the contagion of Covid-19.

Athletico has played twice at the venue, with the historic 4-1 by Sudamericana-2018 and the defeat by 3-2 by Libertadores-2020.

The new duel, therefore, will be a “coaches” between the clubs in the place. The ball rolls at 9:30 pm on Thursday for the first leg of the South American semifinal, and ge follows it all in Real Time.

