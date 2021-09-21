Virginia Fonseca appears dressed in black after her father’s death

The family patriarch had been in serious condition since September 14, when he was re-interned. At the time, Virginia even visited him at the hospital, but warned that the news “was not good”. Very shaken, Maria Alice’s mother explained that she would not elaborate on the subject and stayed a little far from the internet, without giving further details about the entrepreneur’s health.

Mario Serrão was hospitalized for the first time in July

Virginia’s father was first admitted to the hospital in mid-July, when he was diagnosed with acute pneumonia. At the time, the influencer explained, tearfully, that the father would have to stay in the ICU, because he had a bacteria in his lung.

Mario Serrão was hospitalized for over a month. In the midst of this, at one point, he had to be intubated because of difficulty breathing. A short time later, Virgínia talked to the doctor responsible for the case, who assured that the businessman was showing improvement. The influencer’s father managed to be extubated and later received even discharge.

Virginia thanked you for the affectionate messages

After making a post on social networks lamenting the death of her father, Virgínia complemented the tribute to the patriarch in the stories, and even thanked the public for the messages of affection and support. The influencer said she had never lost someone so close.

“How it hurts… It hurts a lot! I’ve never lost someone so close and I’m groundless. Today I just wanted to be the most anonymous person in the world,” lamented the influencer. “Thank you so much for all the loving messages, but right now the pain prevails and hurts,” Virginia continued, adding that she would stay away from social media for at least a few days.