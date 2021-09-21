Virginia Fonseca gives advice to followers after her father’s death

After announcing the break from social media because of the death of her father, Mário Serrão, on Sunday (19), Virginia Fonseca returned to Instagram to vent. In two Stories posts, the digital influencer paid tribute to the family patriarch, who was 72, and gave advice to followers.

In a first publication, Virginia shared a photo of her father, published by her mother, and wrote some heartwarming eulogies of Mario.

“So beautiful and so strong! This is how I’ll remember you forever dad! Today was the hardest day of my life, but I feel that you are with me in soul giving me strength to withstand your physical absence, it comforts me to know that you rested! Take care of us from up there, and we’ll be here keeping you forever in our hearts,” wrote the mother of three-month-old Maria Alice.

In another publication, Virginia counseled her followers to live intensely. “Love, kiss, vibrate, hug, smile, live, declare, demonstrate, fight, be happy and grateful regardless of anything. Life is a breath and we only know true pain when we lose someone we love,” wrote the influencer, completing with the word “Mourning” and the phrase “Heaven is celebrating”.