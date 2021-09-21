Volcano that could cause tsunami in Brazil generates tremors in the Canary Islands | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Cumbre Vieja volcano

The Cumbre Vieja volcano left a trail of lava that is already affecting homes in La Palma, in the Canary Islands (a group of Spanish islands located in the Atlantic) and triggered a 3.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest since the eruption began.

According to the Spanish newspaper “El País”, Spain’s National Geographic Institute had initially stated that the magnitude was 3.1. Afterwards, however, its value increased. The tremor occurred after the opening of a new mouth of the volcano.

What is known so far about the volcano?

According to the mayor of El Paso, Sergio Rodríguez Fernández, the region is already completely evacuated and there is no information on victims. Hundreds of people were evacuated. The same cannot be said for infrastructure, since around 20 houses “are completely destroyed”, according to Fernández. Information this Monday indicates that the lava would have already affected up to a hundred homes.

The situation in the area of ​​La Palma due to the eruption “is devastating”, said the president of the Municipal Council of La Palma, Mariano Zapata.

Tsunami in Brazil?

PhD in Geology, specialist in Tectonics and professor at UFES (Federal University of Espírito Santo), Luiza Bricalli said: “The possibility of a tsunami on the Brazilian coast is practically impossible. This is because tsunamis and high magnitude earthquakes occur in plate boundaries tectonics, and Brazil is on top of the South American Plate,” he explained,