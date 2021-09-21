Vulnerability in AMD CPUs is confirmed by the company; see how to prevent

Various models of CPUs, APUs and chipsets can be protected with driver update

AMD informed in a note about a vulnerability involving many of your processors. The security hole allows unprivileged users able to access information, in addition to downloading them through Windows memory pages. the invader can password access performing kernel attacks. Failures are known as Specter and Meltdown.

The flaw was found by Kyriakos Economou, a cybersecurity researcher and co-founder of ZeroPeril, who soon contacted AMD to report the problem. The company has already released a chipset driver update for the fix. Affected processors are:

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

6th Gen A-series CPUs with Radeon Graphics

6th Gen A-Series Mobile CPUs

6th Gen FX APU with Radeon R7 Graphics

7th Gen A-Series APUs

7th Gen A-Series Mobile CPU

7th Gen E-Series Mobile CPU

A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics

A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

3000 Series Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics

Athlon 3000 Series Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics

Athlon Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics

Athlon X4 CPU

E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 1000 series CPU

Ryzen 2000 series Desktop CPU

Ryzen 2000 series Mobile CPU

Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop CPU

Ryzen 3000 series Mobile CPU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 3000 series Mobile CPU

Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop CPU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPU

Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile CPU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPU

Ryzen Threadripper CPU

According to Kyriakos Economou’s report, the researcher used two different sections of the amdsps.sys driver, which is used by a security management chip (Platform Security Processor – PSP), and managed to download several gigabytes of “uninitialized physical memory pages “.



The solution is download the new AMD PSP driver via Windows Update (AMD PSP 5.17.0.0 driver) or the AMD Chipset Latest Driver from AMD homepage. In this way, you must access this site, identify the chipset that you use, click “send”, choose your Windows version and click “download”. In my attempt, for B450 chipset, the “Revision Number” was 3.09.01.140 as of September 13 weighing 49MB.

Right after the download, run the file and choose which drivers you need to update. O “AMD PSP driver version 5.17.0.0” and the responsible for correction of the failure in question.

