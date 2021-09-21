Vulnerability in AMD CPUs is confirmed by the company; see how to prevent

Various models of CPUs, APUs and chipsets can be protected with driver update
AMD informed in a note about a vulnerability involving many of your processors. The security hole allows unprivileged users able to access information, in addition to downloading them through Windows memory pages. the invader can password access performing kernel attacks. Failures are known as Specter and Meltdown.
The flaw was found by Kyriakos Economou, a cybersecurity researcher and co-founder of ZeroPeril, who soon contacted AMD to report the problem. The company has already released a chipset driver update for the fix. Affected processors are:
- 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics
- 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs
- 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs
- 6th Gen A-series CPUs with Radeon Graphics
- 6th Gen A-Series Mobile CPUs
- 6th Gen FX APU with Radeon R7 Graphics
- 7th Gen A-Series APUs
- 7th Gen A-Series Mobile CPU
- 7th Gen E-Series Mobile CPU
- A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics
- A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics
- A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics
- A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics
- 3000 Series Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics
- Athlon 3000 Series Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics
- Athlon Mobile CPUs with Radeon Graphics
- Athlon X4 CPU
- E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics
- Ryzen 1000 series CPU
- Ryzen 2000 series Desktop CPU
- Ryzen 2000 series Mobile CPU
- Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop CPU
- Ryzen 3000 series Mobile CPU with Radeon Graphics
- Ryzen 3000 series Mobile CPU
- Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop CPU with Radeon Graphics
- Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPU
- Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPU with Radeon Graphics
- Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile CPU with Radeon Graphics
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPU
- Ryzen Threadripper CPU
According to Kyriakos Economou’s report, the researcher used two different sections of the amdsps.sys driver, which is used by a security management chip (Platform Security Processor – PSP), and managed to download several gigabytes of “uninitialized physical memory pages “.
The solution is download the new AMD PSP driver via Windows Update (AMD PSP 5.17.0.0 driver) or the AMD Chipset Latest Driver from AMD homepage. In this way, you must access this site, identify the chipset that you use, click “send”, choose your Windows version and click “download”. In my attempt, for B450 chipset, the “Revision Number” was 3.09.01.140 as of September 13 weighing 49MB.
Right after the download, run the file and choose which drivers you need to update. O “AMD PSP driver version 5.17.0.0” and the responsible for correction of the failure in question.
Via: WCCFtech