‘We have to live our historical moment intensely’, says Regina Duarte in the premiere of a film about Bolsonaro’s rise – 21/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Former Secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government Regina Duarte was in the premiere of the documentary “Not Tudo Se Desfaz”, which shows the rise of Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency, on Monday (20), in São Paulo. “I love him [diretor Josias Teófilo] I think he’s cool, a great artist. I came to see the film”, says the actress quickly to the column. Regina didn’t want to talk to the press —“I’m not doing interviews”.

“I saw the trailer [do filme] and found it fascinating. It is important to know our history. I respect and give the greatest strength to those who are focused on telling a little of the story that is happening”, he says.

“We have to live our historical moment intensely”, he continues. “If we want an important, cool future, we have to live our present intensely”, concludes Regina.

The actress wore a black Covid-19 protective mask with a jaguar stamped on it — an accessory she removed from inside the movie theater. Regina applauded the moment when Josias Teófilo said it was time for the Bolsonaro government to value culture. The actress was in charge of the portfolio for less than three months, between March and May 2020.

She arrived at the Petra Belas Artes cinema, in SP, accompanied by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). “We are friends. I offered to pick her up from her house. And we came together”, says the parliamentarian.

Zambelli says that he supports the current Secretary of Culture and Regina’s successor, actor Mario Frias, and that he believes he does “an excellent job” in the portfolio. She says she invited Frias to be a federal deputy in 2022 — but that he still hasn’t accepted. “[Por qual partido?] My. I mean, wherever I am. We still don’t know which party. And preferably [sairá candidato] to São Paulo, so that I can come here on weekends with me so that we can do a campaign”, he continues.

Before taking an elevator to the room, she poses for photos with supporters. “I don’t take off my mask to avoid being fined,” says Zambelli. The parliamentarian was fined by the Government of SP in the demonstration on September 7 for not using the security item.

Despite warnings about the obligatory nature of masks inside the cinema at the entrance of the space and repeated requests from a security guard, most of the guests did not use the protection item.

The event brought together many figures from the pocketbook. The former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency Fabio Wajngarten, the general director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Alexandre Ramagem, federal deputies Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) and Helio Lopes (PSL-RJ) and the State Deputy Gil Diniz (no party).

Also present were the former candidate for mayor of São Paulo by Novo, Filipe Sabará, and the actor Reynaldo Gonzaga, who narrates the documentary. “I did the campaign for Lula in 2002 ‘Brazil, a country for all’. I also campaigned for the [José] Genoino, for Marta Suplicy, for the [Aloizio] Merchant. Today, I am on the other side. I am a patriot, conservative and Christian. Why am I on the other side? Because I have eyes to see,” says Gonzaga.