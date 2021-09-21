WEG shares are back on investors’ radar and may be a “safe haven” for 2022, says Credit Suisse

SAO PAULO – The share of electrical equipment manufacturer WEG (WEGE3) is returning to the radar of investors with growth potential in the double digits, points out a report by Credit Suisse.

Analysts Daniel Gasparete and Pedro Hajnal highlight the company’s resilience, considering that WEG is a quality action with exposure to the international market and that it can be a safe haven for 2022. “We believe that the deterioration of the local macro and political environments created the need for investors to look for high-quality products with exposure to international markets,” analysts point out.

The report highlights that more than half of the company’s revenues (55%) come from outside Brazil and the correlation between the company’s shares and the Ibovespa is small. Credit Suisse has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the share, with a target price of R$46 for twelve months. This represents an appreciation of 17.3% compared to the closing of the stock last Friday, of R$ 39.19.

WEG shares more than doubled in price last year, accumulating an increase of 119% in the period. After that, Credit Suisse notes, the company was left off the investors’ radar with the perception that the stock had become expensive. “A company with a 40 times price to profit is not easy to digest,” says the report. But analysts calculate that the company should grow around 15% in the coming years and also believe in good rates of return on invested capital (ROIC).

Between 2018 and 2021, WEG’s ROIC grew 13 percentage points, to 30%. This is the main focus of investors’ attention, according to Credit Suisse. “In conversations with investors, we realized that most feel that this indicator should remain between 20% and 25%”, says the report.

Also according to Credit Suisse, investors are more comfortable with the company’s current market value and understand the company’s growth drivers. “If the results do not disappoint in the short term, which we do not believe to be the case, WEG should continue to be traded at high multiples,” analysts say.

Credit Suisse also highlighted the company’s exposure to renewable energy assets, which, according to analysts, could be a protection for the company in the event of an eventual energy rationing in Brazil.

