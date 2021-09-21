what do we know about the new Juma Marruá

When Alanis Guillen, from São Paulo, was born, in 1998, the soap opera “Pantanal” (TV Manchete’s success) had already been shown for 8 years, in 1990. Barbosa, that didn’t stop the actress from being the new one chosen to assume the role of Juma Marruá.

For those who don’t remember, Juma Marruá is the main character of the novel. In the first version, the “woman who becomes a jaguar” was played by actress Cristiana Oliveira — who has even declared her support for Alanis through messages and comments on Guillen’s Instagram profile.

At just 23 years old, this is the second time that Alanis has been the protagonist of a production by Globo TV station. In 2019, she played Rita, the main character of Malhação’s “Toda Forma de Amar” edition. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the recordings of the soap opera had to be interrupted and now the actress is preparing to return to the small screen in the first half of 2022, when Pantanal should debut.

Athlete, with fluid sexuality, feminist and environmental advocate, Alanis also shines off camera. For you to get used to the personality of the actress who promises to be a hit in the near future, universe prepared a list with some personal characteristics of the new Juma. Check out:

neither straight nor bi

Alanis Guillen was introduced to Brazil as the new Juma Marruá Image: (Photo: Reproduction, TV Globo)

“I like people, I fall in love with hearts”. It was with this phrase that Alanis defined her sexual orientation in prime time, this Sunday night (19th) in an interview for the program “Fantástico”, her first public appearance as the new Juma Marruá.

In the past, some press vehicles even said that Alanis was dating Pedro Novaes, her romantic partner in Malhação. Rumors increased after Letícia Spiller, the actor’s mother, published a photo in which she appears together with the two. Alanis, however, denied the rumors and claimed to be single. Since then, it seems that the status has remained the same.

Connected to feminism

On social networks, the actress loves to share posts praising women and their femininity. “Long live women and the feminine energy that exists in everyone”, wrote the paulistana in the caption of a video in which she appears imitating a snake, published in November 2020 (little did she know that the next challenge would be to imitate a jaguar…) .

Defender of the environment

If you, like Alanis, didn’t have the opportunity to watch the first edition of Pantanal on TV, we’ll explain: one of the main legacies of the soap opera was to portray – and extol – the beauties of one of the main biomes in Brazil.

The new edition, scripted by Benedito’s grandson, Bruno Luperi, will address the topic with even more emphasis on care and respect for the biome. On her Instagram profile, you can see that Alanis has a special connection to nature. On the last Earth Day (April 22), she published photos and a poem by Padrinho Alfredo on the subject, which said “from the forest I receive strength to work”.

“She is an athlete, she”

Actress Alanis Guillen during Muay Thai class. Actress is second from left to right Image: Personal archive

During the interview with Fantástico, Alanis claimed to be taking riding and Kung Fu lessons to prepare for the soap opera. But it is not just now that the young woman from São Paulo is connected to the world of sport – before she already practiced another fighting modality: Muay Thai.

Talks about politics and human rights without fear

A characteristic unites Juma Marruá and Alanis Guillen: courage is not lacking in both. Alanis is not afraid to take a stand and talk about politics when necessary. On her Instagram profile, several posts refer to the actress’ ideology. “What times are these when we have to defend the obvious?” is the subtitle of a video that criticizes fascism and nazism. In another post, she criticizes President Jair Bolsonaro. “He doesn’t,” he writes.