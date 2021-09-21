WhatsApp prepares big news to face rival apps; check out new feature

The WhatsApp messaging app prepares a big news that will be released soon to users.

With a new update, the user will be able to quickly convert images into stickers using WhatsApp Desktop.

When the feature is available, there will be a new sticker icon next to the caption bar.

When selecting it, the image will be sent as a sticker, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

The feature is very useful and allows you to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party application.

📝 WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.21373: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on an in-app tool to quickly convert images to stickers, available in a future update! https://t.co/hRuEMIymbN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 16, 2021

The option is still under development and will be available in a future update to all users.

Still according to the information, however, the novelty should be limited to the PC version (so far). Check out:

You will be able to quickly convert images to stickers using WhatsApp Desktop in a future update!

WhatsApp is not working on the same feature for iOS and Android, but I will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/NpDaEOfhkM — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 17, 2021

