WhatsApp prepares big news to face rival apps; check out new feature

The WhatsApp messaging app prepares a big news that will be released soon to users.
With a new update, the user will be able to quickly convert images into stickers using WhatsApp Desktop.
When the feature is available, there will be a new sticker icon next to the caption bar.
When selecting it, the image will be sent as a sticker, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.
The feature is very useful and allows you to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party application.
The option is still under development and will be available in a future update to all users.
Still according to the information, however, the novelty should be limited to the PC version (so far). Check out:
