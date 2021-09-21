WhatsApp will no longer work on several cell phone models; check the list

There are people who use, on their devices, old versions of operating systems, both Android and iOS. Well then: for this group, WhatsApp has already announced that the app will stop working. There are specifications, on the other hand, about which versions will no longer feature the app.

According to a statement issued by the company controlled by Facebook seven years ago, versions equal to or before 4.0.3 of Android and 9 of Apple are the ones that will no longer have WhatsApp functionality. Perhaps, you might ask yourself: can I never use WhatsApp on it again? The truth is that one of the possibilities is to carry out the update.

It is important to be aware that, at times, the update process can have problems. It is not a constant, but it can happen, according to technical experts.

How to update Android and iOS operating systems

To update your Android OS version, you need to go to “Settings”, “System”, “Advanced” and “System Update”. Thus, with a good Wi-Fi connection, it is possible to upgrade the system to a latest version and prevent WhatsApp from crashing.

In Apple’s IOS system, it is necessary to go to “Settings”, “General” and “About”. By clicking on the last option, you will have access to the version used and will be able to choose to update.

List of devices that will not have access to WhatsApp

LG models

Lucid2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

ZTE models

Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo.

Huawei models

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

Sony model

Samsung models

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

There are other, less common brands that use the same or lower version of Android 4.0.3. These are as follows:

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar Cat B15;

Lenovo A820.

In Apple’s operating system with version 9, the following stand out: