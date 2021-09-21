where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG start this Tuesday (21) the fight for a place in the big decision of the Libertadores. The first confrontation between São Paulo and Minas Gerais, who are also direct competitors in the Brazilian Championship, takes place at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The second duel is scheduled for next Tuesday (28), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

where to watch

The clash between Palmeiras x Atlético-MG will be broadcast by SBT and Conmebol TV.

O UOL Score also tracks the game in real time

place and time

The duel will be played at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Probable escalations

Palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Renan); Danilo and Zé Raphael; Dudu, Raphael Veiha and Wesley; Luiz Adriano (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair (Diego Costa), Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Vargas (Keno). Technician: Cuca

Referee

Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Embezzlement

For the match at Allianz Parque, coach Abel Ferreira will have no shortages to face Galo.

Atlético-MG, on the other hand, has only the forward Savarino as an embezzlement for the duel against the Palmeirenses. With this, the coach Cuca will be able to count on practically maximum strength this Tuesday (21).