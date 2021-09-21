Which is? How it works? It is worth it? Understand

Does the idea of ​​being able to shop online knowing that you will have part of the money you spend back in your account seem impossible? It’s not anymore: this type of service, better known as cashback, exists and is gaining more and more strength in Brazil.

With the growth of purchases made over the internet, companies and banks started to offer consumers the cashback service (an English word that literally means “cash back”). The objective is to make customers accumulate a kind of credit from the purchase of some products and later get this money back – either in the account or as credit for the purchase of other products.

Before you venture out on the internet in search of sites that offer cashback, the UOL prepared a complete guide answering the main questions on the subject.

Cashback: what is it? It is worth it? How it works?

What is cashback?

As explained above, cashback is a word that comes from English and literally means “money back”. In the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, these programs started in the 1990s and are now very common to credit card company customers.

Here in Brazil, companies like Meluze, Love Digital, save and PicPay are grids known to fans of cashback.

What are the types of cashback?

It is important to be aware of the different types of cashbacks. Some, for example, allow you to actually get the money back into your account. Others only allow the money to be stored in a kind of “digital wallet” that can be used to deduct the value of future purchases. It’s important to look at the type of cashback on each service to understand what it’s worth to you.

There is also the “social cashback”. This second includes more companies that want to show their social value to customers, because instead of returning part of the expenses to consumers, they allocate the money to needy institutions. The person can indicate which agency he wants to help, whether for children, elderly or animals, and the money is transferred to the responsible sector.

Who started applying cashback for the first time?

The first company to work with the reimbursement scheme was Ebates, founded in 1998 by former district attorneys. Years later, the company was sold to the Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten and today it bears the name Rakuten Rewards.

Here in Brazil, this pioneering spirit is given to Méliuz. The company brought the concept to the country in 2011 and became better known in 2019. The main objective was to implement in the market a more advantageous reward model than the loyalty and points programs in force.

How does cashback work?

Something that must be taken into account is that cashback returns part of the money spent to the consumer. In other words, this return will not always be full. Of course, there are exceptions and some companies can return you 100% of the value.

This return is usually calculated on a percentage that varies from company to company. Some offer 0.5% or even 100% of your money back. It all depends on the website that offers this service, the partner stores and which products were selected.

However, in a way, the cashback works as a kind of incentive to buy, since the customers will get part of the money back, that product ends up being cheaper for the consumer.

For example, if a buyer pays R$500 for an electric fryer and the platform says they will get 30% of their money back, the fryer will go out for R$350. Ultimately, this makes the customer realize they are spending less, as a form of discount.

If companies return the money, what do they get out of it?

Don’t be fooled into thinking that companies are losing by returning some of their money. O cashback can boost, and a lot, the visibility of businesses that start to advertise on large platforms that provide this service. Thus, they are able to reach more people, who can become future customers.

If the service is good and the user sees value in the service with the extra benefit of having the money back, these consumers create a loyalty bond with the stores – which can, in the long run, bring more profits than losses for those does the action.

Is cashback secure?

As with everything that involves money, it is necessary to check everything before making any financial transactions. Be sure about the credibility of the site who will be using and the described return percentages.

Another point to highlight is: control your expenses. It’s not because the company is giving you back the money that you have to make absurd purchases that you might not even need. Calculate the price and bonus offered to see if it’s really worth it.

What websites, stores and services usually offer cashback?

When talking about cashback, some sites are great references in the subject. Among them, the following stand out: Meluze, beblue, Love Digital, My world, Mooba and Livelo. The latter is a rewards program, but it offers the ability to return your money from the accumulation of points.

In addition to them, the PicPay and Banco Inter, two financial institutions, incorporated the cashback to its range of services.

How does Méliuz cashback work?

Currently, the Meluze is the biggest company of cashback from Brazil. It has more than 1,600 partner stores, ranging from large retailers to small businesses online, who pay to advertise their products in the app.

The app offers two methods to recover your money: online or in physical stores. After accumulating R$20 of available balance, it is now possible to request the redemption of the amount in your account, be it savings account or even checking account. According to them, this transfer has no additional cost.

After that, when it comes to digital purchases, you need to search for the desired store through the app, activate the money back and make the purchase in site from the store, from the open tab of the Meluze.

In physical stores, it is necessary to register on the platform, inform, at the time of purchase, that you are a user Meluze and request a payment method accredited by the company to make the payment. However, you must have accumulated the minimum confirmed balance of R$20 in your account, paying attention to the hypothesis of expiration of the balance.

How Ame Digital Cashback Works

To register in the app, just fill in all your basic details. After that, to make a purchase using the app, you must choose between the software’s own balance or your registered credit card.

When you make a payment for thepp from Ame at one of the partner stores and establishments, part of the value of the selected products returns to you. This amount will be informed in several ways: on the partner store’s website – at the time of closing the purchase -, in the Ame account statement, and in the purchase details.

Shopping online, you receive your cashback within 30 calendar days after delivery of the product. For purchases made in physical stores, the benefit is available in 7 calendar days automatically in the Ame account.

How does PicPay cashback work?

the system of PicPay it works from some payment made, where you receive a minimum percentage of the amount withdrawn from your account. The amount saved remains in your wallet balance and can be used to pay other people and bills.

Currently, the PicPay provides a cashback up to 5% of the money spent on online purchases using the credit card, where it is possible to recover the maximum amount of up to R$50.

From September 3rd, customers will be able to receive cashback doubled due to a new promotional campaign. Therefore, the credit is now 10% and the maximum amount is R$ 100 for each month of purchases. This action will end on November 5th of this year.

How does Banco Inter cashback work?

At Inter bank it is possible to win cashback buying on Inter shop, a platform that has more than 200 stores that can return up to 20% of your money. When buying on site from the store, you can use the payment methods accepted by the partner – the same applies to non-customers who made a purchase through the site. That is, you do not need to be an account holder to be entitled to the cashback.

Another way to obtain this benefit is with your Inter credit card. According to the institution, by placing your bill in automatic debit, you receive a percentage of the amount spent on your credit card back in your account, within 6 days.

The company also provides the cashback to customers who invest in funds that have the seal of cashback. Inter shares the distribution revenue with the investor.