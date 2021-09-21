who generates more cash (and more dividends) if iron drops to $75?

After breaking a historical record of more than US$ 200 per ton, the iron ore it melted as fast as it rose. Today it’s around $90.

Even at this level, the commodity trades above the historical average, as shown in the chart below:

According to the Now Investments, in a report sent to customers, the weakest data from China they already worried the world.

Now, with the everlarge, further uncertainty has clouded demand prospects, given the potential side effects on the Chinese housing market and financial system (the housing market accounts for about 35% of China’s steel consumption).

“For the time being, we do not expect a relevant drop in steel demand and we maintain our base case of a 1% decline in steel production in China in 2022, which would still imply healthy iron ore market fundamentals, with prices fluctuating in around US$ 100-120 /ton”, point out analysts Thiago Lofiego and Luiza Mussi.

Even so, the duo set the stage for the largest companies in the sector, such as Valley (VALLEY3), CSN (CSNA3), CSN Mining (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5), in the case of iron ore plummeting to US$ 75.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, and cash generation, which is directly linked to the payment of dividends.

See below:

Valley

In the case of Vale, analysts calculate that if iron ore drops below US$ 75 for 2022 and spot exchange rates, Vale would generate US$ 15.5 billion in Ebitda and US$ 4 billion in FCF (Cash Flow Free), trading at 6.5x EV/Ebitda (Firm Value over Operating Income) 2022 with an FCF yield of 5%.

CSN

Under an average iron ore estimate of US$75 for 2022 and spot exchange, CSN would generate around R$17 billion in Ebitda and around R$6 billion in FCF, trading at 2.6x EV/Ebitda 2022 with a 14% FCF yield.

CSN Mining

Under an average iron ore estimate of US$75 for 2022 and spot exchange, CSN Mineração would generate R$6 billion in Ebitda and no FCFE (given the investments for growth), trading at 5.7x EV/Ebitda in 2022.

Usiminas

Under an average iron ore estimate of US$75 for 2022 and spot exchange, Usiminas would generate R$8.7 billion in Ebitda and R$4.6 billion in FCF, trading at 1.6x EV/Ebitda 2022 with an FCF yield of about 27%.

Who to choose?

In the view of the duo, Usiminas is the best choice to face this adverse scenario, as the downside risks seem to be fully priced, in the eyes of experts.

“CSN and Usiminas, as integrated steelmakers, are relatively better equipped to face a deterioration in iron ore prices compared to pure iron ore players, while the stock’s recent underperformance implies greater asymmetry,” they say.

The recommendation is to buy Usiminas and target price of R$34, “as we believe that the valuation already includes a very negative scenario in 2022”, they complete.