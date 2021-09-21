why China’s real estate giant spread panic in markets







“The simple flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil can cause a tornado in Texas.”

Almost a cliché, the emblematic phrase of chaos theory, known as the “butterfly effect”, refers to how phenomena of great magnitude can result from small changes in the initial conditions of a system.

Something like that happened this Monday (9/20) in world stock markets: the fear that a Chinese real estate company would default on its financial obligations brought down stock exchanges around the world and drove the price of iron ore down $100 for the first time in over a year.

The company in question is Evergrande Real Estate, responsible for more than 1,300 real estate projects in 280 cities, which have served more than 12 million Chinese people in search of the dream of home ownership, according to the company’s website.

Evergrande Real Estate is part of the Evergrande Group, a private conglomerate with assets estimated at 2.3 trillion yuan (BRL 1.9 trillion or US$360 billion), with annual sales of 700 billion yuan (BRL 580 billion). or US$ 108 billion), and also operating in the automobile, technology and health sectors, among others.

“According to Bloomberg, its debt between bonds and loans totals $87 billion [R$ 466 bilhões] and some interest payments will not be made this week. Its total liabilities were US$304 billion [R$ 1,6 trilhão] on June 30”, explains the MCM Consultores team, in a report, on the market’s reasons for concern.

Fear of contagion

Faced with this fear of contamination and the uncertainty regarding the Chinese government’s actions, the Hong Kong stock market fell by 3.3% this Monday, with Evergrande shares traded on the local market falling by more than 10%.

The stock markets of China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan did not operate this Monday due to the holidays. But in Europe, the day was also of indices in the red, with a fall in the London stock exchanges (-0.86%), Frankfurt (-2.31%), Paris (-1.74%), Milan (-2 .57%), Madrid (-1.20%) and Lisbon (-1.62%).

“Today we have a much more globalized level of investment, to the point where a Chinese developer, with local operations, contaminates world markets. Look how crazy it is,” says Rodrigo Frachini, a partner at Monte Bravo investment consultancy.

Frachini explains that, in addition to the fear that suppliers and banks will be affected by a possible default by the company, funds that invested in it also suffer from the ripple effect.

In addition, the expectation of a slowdown in growth in China and particularly in the Chinese real estate sector pushed iron ore futures prices down.

The main input for steelmaking closed down 8.8% at the port of Qingdao, China, quoted at US$ 92.98 per ton on Monday. Since the record price of US$ 240 per ton reached in May, the accumulated drop in value is 61%.

The price of ore has also been affected in recent years by pressure from the Chinese government to limit steel production in an attempt to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

A new subprime crisis of 2008?

Any financial turmoil starting in the real estate sector raises fears around the world of a new crisis like the one in 2008.

The last major international financial hecatomb began with the bursting of the mortgage bubble in the US financial market, which led to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and the crash of stock markets and recession around the world.

For analysts, however, there are important differences between the 2008 crisis and the current concern about Evergrande’s debt.

“The problem in 2008 was that there was a crash of banks with those receivables in their hands, that turned to dust and nobody wanted to pay”, explains Frachini.

For Pedro Serra, manager of economic research at Ativa Investimentos, it is not yet possible to know how the Chinese government will act, but it is unlikely that it will allow a greater spread in the country’s economy.

“I think it is unlikely that the Chinese government will let the financial system become contaminated. The debate is more whether it will save Evergrande or not. It may not save the company and save the banks exposed to it,” he exemplifies.

Beyond Evergrande

Analysts emphasize, however, that it is not just the “Evergrande effect” that weighs on the Brazilian stock market this Monday.

In addition to the crisis of the real estate giant, investors are keeping an eye on several monetary policy decisions by central banks this week, particularly the Fed (Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the United States).

“There is an expectation of withdrawal of stimulus from the economy by the Fed and the European Central Bank. But, so far, it was expected that this would happen for a good reason, with economies improving and stimuli being withdrawn for countries to walk on their own two feet “, explains Serra, from Ativa Investimentos.

“What is being discussed now is that this may not be the case and this withdrawal of stimulus may come stronger than expected, which generates a lot of speculation by investment funds.”

Finally, there is a factor that is unique to Brazil: internal political noise and the government’s head banging on the economic agenda.

“Companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, especially those aimed at the domestic market, are doing well”, evaluates the manager of Ativa.

“But, on the other hand, the political noises, the conflicting proposals for tax reform and precatories, the recent tax increase, all this started to bring two unpleasant elements: a discussion about how far the country’s fiscal situation will worsen and a reduction the expectation that there will be reforms before next year’s election race.”

“The schedule is starting to get tight. The market doesn’t have a party, but it does the math.”