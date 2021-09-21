Why do some people put on more weight in certain parts of the body? – 09/20/2021

You may have noticed that many people put on more weight in one area of ​​the body than in another. For example, there are men who appear to be “thin” when looking from the back, but from the front they have a huge belly, or women with large hips and thighs, and other thinner parts.

To describe and facilitate understanding of these ways of distributing body fat, experts often say that people who have more belly and arm fat have an apple body; and those in which fat accumulates in the lower limbs have a pear body.

This difference in where each body stores fat occurs due to several factors, especially hormonal. And, in general, this is also associated with eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, genetics and gender.

According to Luciano Albuquerque, an endocrinologist at the HC-UFPE (Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco), linked to the Network Ebserh, it is important to say that the distribution of fat is determined mainly in childhood, a period in which the formation of most fat cells occurs—then, when we get fat, those cells that already exist increase in volume.

Remember that fat is not always “evil”, on the contrary, it is an essential tissue for life. Here we are talking about excess and poor distribution of adipose tissue (fat).

apple style body

This style is more common in men Image: iStock

In the case of men, the accumulation of fat in the upper body region, such as the abdomen or arms, is more common. This trend is related to the male hormone, testosterone.

“The point is that usually this accumulation is visceral fat, that is, fat in the region where the main vital organs are located, which is the most harmful”, explains Andressa Heimbecher Soares, endocrinologist, member of the SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism).

When storing too much fat, that is, exceeding their capacity, adipocytes (cells that store fat) invade other organs. In addition, the adipose tissue releases inflammatory substances and, because the apple is in a central region of the body, it will harm several nearby organs, increasing the risk of heart disease, thrombosis, diabetes, high blood pressure, among others.

“Apple’s adipocytes are larger and more prone to insulin resistance, which can precede type 2 diabetes,” adds Soares.

And as visceral adipocytes generate more inflammation in the body, in a process of weight loss, this fat is often difficult to reduce.

Another point that contributes to the formation of an apple-shaped body is the excess of cortisol, known as the stress hormone.

Chronic excess cortisol causes fat accumulation in the back and upper back, in addition to leading to muscle loss in the extremities of the body: legs and arms.

And beware: beware of medications that contain this hormone, such as prednisone or prednisolone. Never take them without a prescription as they can have the same effects as excess cortisol produced in pituitary or adrenal disease.

Some reasons for the difficulty in losing belly fat are:

Bad eating habits;

Stress;

Lack of exercises or wrong choice of training;

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially beer;

Very energetic;

Little water intake;

Insomnia;

Obsession with fast weight loss.

pear style body

This trend is more common in women. Image: iStock

The fat cells in the thighs, hips and buttocks are subcutaneous adipocytes, that is, they lie just under the skin. This is a special type of adipocyte, which normally poses a lower risk of developing insulin insufficiency and inflammatory substances, especially when your stores are not full.

This body shape is more common in women and is related to the presence of the main female hormone, estrogen. However, it is worth noting that over the years, if the ‘pears’ continue to gain weight, they can become ‘apples’.

“The reduction of subcutaneous fat, which is highly valued in the aesthetic context, ends up being more difficult, later and still the first location of fat during weight regain,” explains Albuquerque.

During the menopause period, hormone levels of estrogen and progesterone drop. And it is these hormones that stimulate the tendency of women to accumulate more fat on their thighs, hips and buttocks during the fertile phase, from menarche until the onset of menopause.

“After the drop in hormone levels during menopause, we noticed a greater accumulation of fat in the abdomen, which leaves women with a greater tendency to become ‘apples'”, comments Soares.

There is still the ‘banana’ body

body in harmony Image: iStock

Banana-shaped people have similar fat distribution in all regions and tend to have longer, thinner limbs.

However, when weight gain occurs, it can affect both the ‘apples’ and ‘pears’ regions, that is, visceral and subcutaneous fat.

So, if you have a banana-like body and are happy with it, keep healthy eating habits and physical activity so you don’t ‘lose it’.

Lipodystrophy also interferes

Among the factors already mentioned, we also have the so-called lipodystrophy, which is nothing more than the abnormal disposition of fat in the body.

“This lipodystrophy causes diseases by the mere fact that fat is distributed inappropriately”, explains Thiago Napoli, endocrinologist at SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism – São Paulo regional), from Iamspe (Hospital of State Civil Servants of São Paulo) and doctoral candidate at Hospital Santa Casa de SP.

The use of HIV medication and corticoids, for example, are other factors that alter the composition and distribution of body fat.

It is noteworthy that the information provided shows a trend, it is not a rule, that is why women can also have the apple body and men, the pear.