Why ‘Haaland package’ can cost nearly R$3 billion in transfers, salaries and commissions for super agents

main name of Borussia Dortmund, forward Erling Haaland may be living his last season for the German club. Apparently, the young promise should not continue on the team of Bundesliga in the next transfer window, in January 2022. However, the astronomical values ​​on top of the Norwegian ace can hamper operations.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are the giants interested in the attacker. However, coach Pep Guardiola himself, when questioned, admitted that the Citizens were frightened by the asking price.

According to the newspaper The Athletic, a salary of 30 million euros (BRL 185 million) per year plus taxes was discussed, suggesting that any of the aspiring clubs in the Premier League would have to pay about £1m (£7m) a week to get Haaland.

No English football player comes close to those salaries, not even Kevin De Bruyne on his new City contract signed last week.

Then there’s the transfer fee to Norwegian, likely reaching 150 million pounds (£1 billion) this summer for those who don’t want to wait until a release clause is applied 12 months later paid to agent Mino Raiola.

In all, a five-year deal with the Norwegian could require a commitment of £400m (£2.9bn). To give you an idea, the Newcastle, first division club of English Championship always on sale, can be bought for much less.

