Why is Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company, so frightening markets around the world? | finance

For more than two decades, a real estate company has fulfilled the dream of home ownership for thousands of Chinese. Founded in 1996, the Evergrande Real Estate (formerly called the Hengda Group) has 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities, according to the company’s website. But, in these 25 years, the company also became the owner of liabilities totaling US$ 300 billion. With such a high figure, the fear is that the conglomerate will fail to pay the debt, causing a ripple effect on the global financial system.

Supposedly, Evergrande sent a letter to Guangdong’s central government in August last year, warning officials that payments due in January 2021 could cause a liquidity crisis and potentially lead to cross-default in the financial sector. Reports of the call for help surfaced in September of last year — confirmed by Bloomberg — sending Evergrande’s stocks and bonds plummeting, even as the company dismissed the concerns. The crisis was averted when a group of investors renounced the right to force a $13 billion refund.

But that was not enough, as there were still too many debts to come due. Evergrande has hatched a plan to cut its debt of about $100 billion in half by mid-2023, which includes asset sales and stock offerings. According to Agnes Wong, an analyst at BNP Paribas SA in Hong Kong, the company has about $80 billion in equity in non-real estate businesses.

In fact, the group goes far beyond home building, with investments in electric vehicles (Evergrande New Energy Auto), an internet and media production unit (HengTen Networks), a theme park (Evergrande Fairyland), a football club (Guangzhou FC) and a mineral water and food company (Evergrande Spring), among others. In 2020, it posted adjusted net income of 30.1 billion yuan (US$4.7 billion), the second consecutive annual decline. Revenue did not meet analysts’ estimates.

In August, Evergrande raised about $8 billion by selling shares in a Hangzhou real estate company and a regional bank. You are also exploring a list of your tourism business and possibly the water business. None of them offer quick fixes, however, because sales would likely not be completed until next year. Meanwhile, the company’s debt was repeatedly downgraded; Fitch Ratings said on Sept. 8 that a default looked likely.

As a result, the price of stocks and bonds plummeted, but Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, tried to reassure bankers that real estate would survive. Investors are not sure how. They also don’t know whether Beijing has an interest in interfering with a company that is considered too big to fail.

It is known that the government has been putting pressure on Hui to reduce debts. For that reason, he has been trying to attract tycoons to his conglomerate. He increased financial ties to real estate empires run by members of the Big Two Club, so named because of his fondness for a Chinese poker game. In all, three poker buddies have been involved in at least $16 billion in Evergrande transactions over the past decade. Another benefactor emerged in July, when Asia Orient Holdings Ltd., led by the mysterious tycoon Poon Jing, increased its large position in Evergrande bonds.

But, after all, how much does Hui have to pay in the short term? By the end of this year, it will need to shell out $669 million in coupon payments, of which about $615 million is in Evergrande dollar bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In March of next year, $2 billion of Evergrande bonds mature, followed by $1.45 billion the following month. While Evergrande has repaid all of its government bonds this year, refinancing in 2022 could become a challenge if capital markets close for the company, S&P said.

If it closes, why wouldn’t Beijing interfere? It’s a dilemma. A bailout would give the go-ahead to this kind of reckless lending that has also got companies like Anbang Group Holdings Co. and HNA Group Co. into trouble. . But allowing a large interconnected company like Evergrande to collapse would have repercussions throughout the financial system and would also be felt by millions of Chinese owners. In this sense, this pain can increase discontent and weaken the Communist Party’s control.

With information from Bloomberg, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal