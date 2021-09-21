Why the risk of default in China brought down Bitcoin

Bitcoin dropped about 10% this Monday (20), from $48,000 to $42,500, while Ethereum dropped more than 11%, with most other cryptocurrencies down 10% to 15%.

The reason is probably macro. Nervousness in China and Hong Kong has caused a real estate developer, Sinic Holdings, to lose 87% in market value, in the first notable drop of its kind since 2008.

This might suggest that Evergrande is old news. The real estate sector as a whole in China and Hong Kong may now be in the news, with the Hang Seng Property Index falling by around 6.7%.

Raw materials are also falling. The Hang Seng Index shows them at -6%, with oil falling 1% as less demand is likely to be expected.

Problems are spreading to the insurance industry. Ping An fell 5.8%. Chinese media reports that, according to an approximate translation:

“For real estate companies like Evergrande, Blu-ray and Oceanwide, which have received a lot of market attention, Ping An Insurance’s capital is ‘zero exposure’, regardless of whether it is equity or debt.

Which translates here as one of China’s biggest real estate companies also in trouble.

Evergrande, therefore, could be the tip of the iceberg, with the sell-off extending to the banking sector as well, as China Merchants Bank plummeted more than 9%. They have $1 trillion in assets.

Almost everywhere in the world, equities and futures contracts are down about 1% to 2%, except in South Korea, in part perhaps because people are selling Chinese stocks listed in other countries.

The dollar rose about 0.16% and gold also rose about 0.17% as Asian investors presumably rush into cash, so why is bitcoin declining?

Bitcoin

With the liquidation now extending to some banks, it is not clear that this can be kept under control as it appears that the entire property market in China is in trouble, and that it is presumably very difficult to bail out.

The property price index fell to 2016 levels, wiping out five years of gains. This means that some mortgages assigned during this period may be red.

Therefore, standards can increase. Any and all defaults are a loss for the bank because when it ‘prints’ money to lend, that printed money must be returned, if not by the borrower, then by the bank.

Banks therefore act more quickly to repossess properties in negative equity situations, thus increasing the already dampened situation, potentially leading to more defaults and a downward spiral.

This spiral causes the bank to fail, a situation that technically could mean the loss of all deposits in the bank.

And here is China’s big problem. It doesn’t actually have a cash printer. Obviously, it doesn’t have the dollar’s global reserve status that can export inflation, or the dollar’s oil pattern that sustains it, and it doesn’t even have the euro’s global share of around 30% in trade.

Instead, there is an artificial peg to the dollar, and it usually doesn’t hold. Making your monetary situation very fragile.

If the pressure drops, what you would think would happen if an appropriate crisis developed, then it’s not very clear what should happen. Intuitively, you would think that the CNY should strengthen because China is a big exporter and therefore many foreign currencies are exchanged for CNY.

If it gets stronger, it could even reach the dollar parity, which should be a big problem because its products become expensive and so its exports plummet and the economy enters an even bigger or more structural and permanent crisis.

In theory, such a strengthening of the CNY might give them the impression that they flood the market to maintain an anchor in the CNY or a very undervalued value against the dollar.

So logically we have a situation where banks cannot be fully trusted with someone who has more than $100,000, and CNY cannot be trusted because it would flood the market, as a drop in exports due to structural financial changes could be devastating for the economy.

A situation that in many ways is perfect for bitcoin, but down, not up. The reason is probably because companies in London, New York, Shanghai, Amsterdam and, to some extent, Paris, as well as Frankfurt, as far as we suspect, use bitcoin in their general trading strategies, probably in hedge fund quants and outlets.

We started noticing this in mid-2020 in the specified financial centers, as previously bitcoin would have jumped when retail investors were fully in charge.

These quantum kids, however, have further integrated bitcoin into stock markets, in part perhaps because there are now some. ETFs and ETNs, who tend to benefit from the printer, but are also impacted by things like that.

However, we think this effect is temporary because supply and demand should kick in as soon as the ‘artificial’ game is absorbed, and demand that you would think should increase at least in Asia because there is no other convenient unit of account. outside the banking and fiat sector.

But what is really going to happen is obviously for time to tell. Once the initial re-shuffling is absorbed, however, you would think that all those trillions that would have gone to China would go to Europe and America, while the Chinese themselves go to bitcoin, but how will this potential echo of 2008 go away. unfold is yet to be seen.