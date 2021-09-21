Windows 11: Microsoft releases updated version of app that checks PC compatibility

With the official release of Windows 11 closer and closer, Microsoft has finally released the return of the “PC Health Check” tool. The information was confirmed on the official website promoting the new operating system, and its download is now available on any PC.
The new feature is a quick way to let the user know if their PC meets the minimum requirements of Windows 11, including even if it has TPM 2.0 enabled.
As simple as it is, Microsoft ended up removing the download in July this year to make some adjustments. Among them, the Redmond giant now shows the reasons why a PC is not compatible with Windows 11.
According to Microsoft, after being approved by the Insider public, the new tool can now be an ally even for those who want to correct elements that make a PC incompatible with the new software.
With the update, if the user receives a message that there is no TPM 2.0 or secure boot enabled, Microsoft should display tutorials that show how to fix the issue.
The company’s intention is to make all compatible PCs run Windows 11. Windows Update itself should also highlight whether a PC is compatible with the new software. This functionality will be released in conjunction with the next major Windows 10 update.
- Download the updated version of Windows PC Health Check here
