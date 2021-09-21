With 2,000 daily deaths per covid, US revokes restrictions on travelers from Brazil

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brasil in Washington

September 20, 2021, 12:19 -03 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Brian Snyder/REUTERS Photo caption, Brazilian tourists will no longer need to quarantine in a third country

The government of the United States announced this Monday (20/9) that it will revoke the restriction on entry into the country for Brazilian travelers, in effect since May 2020.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that proof of vaccination will be requested from travelers prior to boarding, when presenting their passport and visa to the airline.

“Foreign citizens coming to the United States must be fully vaccinated and present proof of this before boarding a plane bound for the US. Vaccines are the best line of defense, the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe.” said Zients.

The US faces a new wave of contagion and covid deaths, with the daily moving average of deaths in the range of 2,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Starting in November, fully vaccinated Brazilians will be able to enter the US without the need for a 15-day quarantine in a third country, as was the case before.

Now, it will be enough for the traveler from Brazil to present a PCR test done the day before and to undergo a new exam after arrival. There is no information on vaccine brand restriction.

The restriction on Brazil was lifted along with 32 other countries that also had travelers barred.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Restriction measures were in place for a year and a half

This was a demand of months from the Brazilian government that became even more urgent with the advance of vaccination in Brazil.

Currently, Brazil already has more people vaccinated with the first dose than the United States, although only about 1/3 of the population is fully vaccinated.

In the US, half of the population took the two doses or single doses, but vaccination slowed down because of mistrust and refusal in a significant portion of citizens.

In New York, for the opening speech of the UN General Assembly, Bolsonaro should extol the advance of vaccination coverage in Brazil and say that he hopes to complete the complete immunization of the majority of the population by November, which would allow Brazil to donate doses to countries with shortages in Latin America, such as Haiti and Paraguay.