With 2,000 daily deaths per covid, US revokes restrictions on travelers from Brazil

  • Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Brazilian tourists will no longer need to quarantine in a third country

The government of the United States announced this Monday (20/9) that it will revoke the restriction on entry into the country for Brazilian travelers, in effect since May 2020.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that proof of vaccination will be requested from travelers prior to boarding, when presenting their passport and visa to the airline.

“Foreign citizens coming to the United States must be fully vaccinated and present proof of this before boarding a plane bound for the US. Vaccines are the best line of defense, the best tool we have in our arsenal to keep people safe.” said Zients.

The US faces a new wave of contagion and covid deaths, with the daily moving average of deaths in the range of 2,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.