With an ESG look, Gol will launch an air network with 250 electric aircraft in Brazil

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The airline Gol (GOLL4) announced this Tuesday (21) that it has signed a non-binding protocol of intentions with Avolon for the acquisition or lease of 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

The initiative, along with the use of biofuels, is part of the company’s ESG (better social, environmental and governance practices) strategy, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition, the airline plans to transition from 75% of its fleet to the most efficient 737-MAX aircraft by 2030, which reduces carbon emissions by 16%.

The agreement is also part of Gol’s commercial strategy to “selectively” expand into the regional air transport market, opening new routes to underserved domestic markets.

According to a statement, Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, is providing the resources required for investment in this project, which will use Gol’s aviation expertise to develop the air network using the VAX4 and VTOL aircraft.

“Created by British company Vertical Aerospace (“Vertical”), the VA-X4 eVTOL model is considered one of the most technologically advanced and reliable air taxis currently in development,” the company writes.

The VA-X4 can carry up to four passengers and one pilot, with a range of 160 km (100 miles) and a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph). The eVTOL aircraft also produces 100 times less noise than a cruise helicopter, and 30 times less noise at takeoff and landing.

Avolon expects to complete the VA-X4 certification process in Brazil by 2024, with Gol starting commercial flights with eVTOL as part of its air network in mid-2025.

