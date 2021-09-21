With an eye on the elections, GloboNews prepares changes and departure of Christiane Pelajo · TV News

GloboNews is looking for more political analysis for its programming. With an eye on the 2022 elections and on the tone adopted directly by CNN 360º, headed by Daniela Lima and which has a lot of repercussion, Globo’s news channel wants to change the 4pm edition. Thus, the presenter Christiane Pelajo would leave the attraction she has led since 2015 and make room for someone with this more analytical profile.

Also undergoing adjustments is Jornal das 10, presented by Aline Midlej since July. The house’s main newspaper still has a less political tone than others, and there is the idea of ​​reviving the format used in the 2016 election, with Dony de Nuccio and Renata Lo Prete, to grow the repercussion, which still falls short of what was expected by bosses.

According to the TV news, GloboNews management understands that politics needs to have more space within the channel, especially news from Brasília. Recent studies show that the public wants to consume more information about the backstage and the repercussion of the main themes of this editorial.

Heads at the news channel believe Christiane Pelajo doesn’t have that desired political line. But the hammer to her fate is not yet beaten, because they don’t know what to make of the 50-year-old journalist. She is dear to her superiors.

Even though it is not CNN Brasil’s main audience, Daniela Lima’s 360º shows a lot of scoops and has great repercussion on the internet, which GloboNews also wants to have. The 16h Edition loses in this regard, even though it is the leader in audience among pay TV news channels.

Christiane Pelajo has been on the 4pm Edition for six years. Today, his track is better known for its gaffes than its news. She is currently on vacation and Cecília Flesch replaces her. The novelty would only be adopted next year, because of the elections, which promise to be shaken.

Prime time adjustment

Recently taken over by Aline Midlej, Jornal das 10 will also be adjusted to be more political. The news increased its audience numbers in São Paulo, but remained stable on the PNT (National Television Panel) and is still far from reflecting what GloboNews imagined – even more due to the popularity of the new anchor.

For this, the channel wants to create a political block in which the day’s issues are analyzed. The desired format resembles the Jornal das 10 de 2016, which featured Renata Lo Prete and Dony de Nuccio — it presented the day’s news, and the conversation about Brasília was led by the current news anchor of Jornal da Globo.

For this idea, GloboNews thought of Júlia Duailibi, who presents Em Ponto, from 6 am to 9 am. The morning would also suffer from the dance of chairs so that the journalist would not work all day. If it is not possible for Julia to assume the political function, another professional will be considered.

GloboNews denies

Sought by the column, GloboNews said that the information “is not true”. The news channel also sent audience numbers for the 4:00 pm Edition and the 10:00 am Newspaper.

According to Globo’s Communication, the 4:00 pm Edition is the leader in pay TV with more than double (160%) the number of CNN Brasil, which occupies the 11th position in the time slot (0.4298 x 0.1655), between January and September 16 this year. In São Paulo, the audience of the 4pm Edition is almost double (86% higher) than that reached by CNN.

In the same period, during Jornal da 10, according to TV, GloboNews appears in fifth place among more than 100 pay TV channels, with an audience more than six times greater (+502%) than the second news channel on list –the CNN, which is 46th in the hour (0.3521 x 0.0585).

