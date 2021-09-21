With diploma in hand, Pilar catches Samuel and Zayla’s kiss · TV News

After landing in Rio de Janeiro, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will discover that Samuel (Michel Gomes) graduated in Engineering from Nos Tempos do Imperador. Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will attend the graduation speech of the hidden ex-fiancé and will see him kissing with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in the telenovela at six on Globo.

Gabriela Medvedovski’s character returned to Brazil with a medical degree in hand, but she couldn’t forget her first love. She put an end to her relationship with the musician after falling into a trap by Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), who was manipulated by Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

In a scene that will air this Tuesday (21) , Pilar will be staying at the casino in Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira) and will be seen from afar by the boy, but she will not notice that she has been noticed.

After thinking about the news she’s learned about Samuel, she’ll decide to go to graduation, hide behind the curtains, and be thrilled to see him speak.

When she finally gets up the courage to appear in front of her ex, she will see Zayla kiss her fiancé and congratulate him. “I, stupid, went to his graduation for this! And when I get there, I see Zayla and him kissing! That pest did so much, since he was a child, that he did it!”, Pilar will say in tears to Candida (Dani Ornellas).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.