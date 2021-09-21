With Evergrande’s crisis, real estate funds have had the biggest drop since the announcement of the IR reform

SAO PAULO – The crisis of the Chinese developer Evergrande, which is in danger of failing to honor a debt of US$ 305 billion that matures on Thursday (23), weighed on the performance of real estate funds this Monday (20). Ifix, the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the B3, followed the other indicators of the Brazilian market and ended the day in the red, falling 1.07%, to 2,700 points.

It was the biggest drop in the index since the 25th of June, when the proposal to reform the Income Tax sent by the federal government to the National Congress was announced. At the time, the bill (PL) suggested the taxation of FII income, currently exempt from income tax. Ifix dropped more than 2% in that trading session. The text approved by the Chamber and sent to the Senate ended up excluding this possibility, to the relief of investors.

The Evergrande episode (see details in the video below) joins a series of factors that have already been hampering the performance of real estate funds in recent months. “We have some crises going on at the same time. We still have the effects of the pandemic, we have the tax reform that caused discomfort for investors, we have a political crisis generating instability and we also have an ongoing interest rate hike”, explains Danilo Bastos, investment consultant specializing in real estate funds.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets this week and financial market economists expect the national economy’s basic interest rate – the Selic – to be raised by another percentage point, to 6.25% per year . Selic hikes tend to affect the performance of real estate funds, as they increase the attractiveness of fixed income investments, which involve less risk than FIIs.

With the result of this second, the Ifix accumulates a fall of 1.68% in the month and 5.86% in the year.

“The REITs market has a low volatility when compared to stocks. Therefore, a variation of this magnitude should be closely observed by investors”, explains Philipe Aguiar, senior product analyst at Órama. “The movement occurred in a generalized way, with a large part of the segments being impacted”. Of the 103 shares that make up Ifix, only eight closed positively: BTG Pactual Crédito Imobiliário (BTCR11), HSI Logística (HSLG11), SP Downtown (SPTW11), Kinea Real Estate Investment Fund (KFOF11), Ouroinvest JPP (OUJP11), VBI Cri (CVBI11), Polo Capital (PORD11) and CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11).

The biggest losses were in paper funds, such as da Vinci (VIFI11), which dropped 4.62%, followed by REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11), with -3.39%; Continental Square Faria Lima (FLMA11), with -3.26%; Rio Bravo Fundo de Fundos (RBFF11), with -3.26%; and the VBI Reits (RVBI11), with -2.8%.

Bastos, in turn, recalls that volatility is common in risk markets – even when it comes to FIIs. “Different investors have different goals. For those who want to build an income-generating portfolio, with a focus on the long term, the time is great to buy”, he says.

For him, the drop in the value of shares makes many REITs more attractive. “There are many discounted brick funds, mainly in the corporate slab market, as well as opportunities to build a position in paper FIIs indexed to the IPCA, as the perspective is for an increase in the IPCA in the coming months.”

