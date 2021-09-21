With Evergrande’s empire threatened, CEO sends letter to employees; read

The Chinese real estate giant everlarge is on the verge of collapse. The company’s debt, of more than US$300 billion (equivalent to all foreign currency reserves held by Brazil), leaves the market fearful of a possible default, as the company does not have enough cash to pay its creditors.

To motivate its more than 125,000 employees, this Tuesday morning (21st), Evergrande’s CEO, Hui Ka Yuan, sent a letter thanking his employees and asking them to come together to “get out of the dark period” that they are. facing. In the letter, Yuan also stated that Evergrande will fulfill its responsibilities towards property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

“I firmly believe that with its concentrated effort and hard work, Evergrande will emerge from its darkest moment and resume large-scale construction as quickly as possible,” said Yuan, without explaining how the company could achieve these goals.

The letter was obtained from the US website Business Insider and had its authenticity confirmed by Reuters by a company spokesman. (Check the full letter at the end of the text)

Evergrande’s situation is complicated — and not just for the company and its customers. It is the largest private real estate agency in a country with more than 1 billion people and the second largest economy in the world. Any stumble that influences China has the potential to spill over into the rest of the world.

Investors remain cautious. The Chinese company’s shares fell 7% on Tuesday after retreating to 11-year lows the day before, with losses of 10.2%. The event also caused losses in the main stock exchanges in the world, including the Brazilian one, which dropped by more than 3% on Monday, reacting to the aversion to external risk.

The Chinese government has not yet commented on the Evergrande crisis, but the expectation of a large part of the market is that there will be some kind of help.

A big test for Evergrande comes this week, with the company having to pay $83.5 million in interest on its March 2022 bond on Thursday (23). The company also has another payment of $47.5 million due Sept. 29 for the March 2024 notes.

Read the letter from the CEO of Evergrande in full

“Dear department heads and colleagues,

I send you my sincere best wishes for success on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival. May you and your families have a happy vacation, and stay safe and healthy. My sincere greetings to all our employees who are still fighting on the front line for our reopening and resumption of production!

At this moment, our company faced an unprecedented and gigantic difficulty. As a whole, our people also experienced a challenge like no other. Our leaders have overcome all difficulties, being brave, defending their teams, and working night and day.

They are the pillars that protect and ensure the stability of our company. Here, I extend my deepest gratitude to you all. Thanks also to their families, who supported them and made silent sacrifices—they have my utmost respect.

I have always been proud of our company’s loyal and hard-working people, who persevere regardless of profit or loss. I firmly believe that Evergrande employees never give in, are never defeated, and only grow stronger in adversity. This is the greatest source of power we have to overcome all difficulties and win this war.

I further believe that through the collective work of our leadership and all of our employees — if we continue to fight, and persevere through this fight — we will soon come out of this dark period.

If we do, we will be able to achieve a complete reopening and fulfill our promise to ensure that the properties reach our buyers. We will also be able to be accountable to homebuyers, investors, our employees and financial institutions with a solid answer — that we are responsible, and that we can shoulder this burden.

If we are united, we can move mountains! My colleagues, let us unite and demonstrate courage in the face of a hundred adversities, with a very solid spirit. Let’s fulfill our responsibility with all our strength, and let’s build, together, a better future.”

*With Reuters