With nine strikers in the squad, São Paulo intensifies the fight for vacancies between holders; see options | São Paulo

The fight for a spot in São Paulo’s attack is even more fierce after the hiring of Jonathan Calleri. With the Argentine, Hernán Crespo has nine strikers available for this season.

The formations used by the coach usually have two attackers. Last Sunday, against Atlético-GO, Luciano and Rigoni were chosen, and both scored the winning goals 2-1 (watch the video above).

The moment of the pair can count in favor in this first moment. That’s because they now have Jonathan Calleri’s shadow on the bench. The player made his debut on Sunday after leaving the reserve to play for 15 minutes.

Even with Calleri’s good performance, Crespo has not yet signaled that he will change the system and play with three forwards. In São Paulo, it was rare for him to give up 3-5-2 and 4-4-2.

1 of 3 Rigoni and Luciano stood out in São Paulo’s victory over Atlético-GO — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Rigoni and Luciano stood out in São Paulo’s victory over Atlético-GO — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

The rise of the trio makes life more difficult for the other strikers at the club. Pablo and Vitor Bueno, players in the position most driven by Crespo this year, should appear less and less.

Eder, who started the return game of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals against Fortaleza, didn’t even leave the bench last Sunday and should also have few chances.

See the numbers of the São Paulo forwards:

Rigoni – 24 games and 10 goals

Luciano – 26 games and 7 goals

Calleri – 1 game and 0 goal

Pablo – 34 games and 13 goals

Eder – 23 games and 5 goals

Vitor Bueno – 28 games and 6 goals

Galeano – 21 games and 1 goal

Rojas – 29 games and 4 goals

Marquinhos – 7 games and 1 goal

Who emerges as the biggest favorite to enter the dispute with Rigoni, Luciano and Calleri is the young Marquinhos. Although he only played seven games for the professional, the striker made a good impression before suffering a strain in his left thigh.

2 of 3 Marquinhos trained this Thursday afternoon at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Marquinhos trained this Thursday afternoon at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Practically recovered and training with the squad since last week, he should be new among those related to the duel against América-MG, on Wednesday, at 20:30, at Morumbi.

Marquinhos is one of the few forwards in the squad whose main characteristics are speed and dribbling. When he was able to act, the team had more game volume. Rojas could be that player, but he hasn’t worked this season.

For this Wednesday’s game, Luciano and Rigoni should form the starting lineup duo again. And scoring more goals is essential for them to ensure that condition in the first team.