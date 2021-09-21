Without the bankroll to compete with the richest, Fluminense bets on a project to seduce Daniel Alves | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense’s onslaught on Daniel Alves surprised many fans. After all, is a club that is still rebuilding itself financially, and that only in 2021 was able to get its salaries up to date, is it able to hire a player that not even São Paulo was able to pay and ended up in debt? The answer is “yes”, but with a very different reality.

Without the bankroll to compete with the figures of the richest competitors in the dispute for the 38-year-old right-back, such as Flamengo and foreign clubs, Fluminense is betting its chips on a long-term project to seduce the player. While in other teams Daniel Alves would share the role with big names, in Laranjeiras he would come to be the star. Even in the “post-Fred era”, which is scheduled to retire in mid 2022.

Daniel Alves received about R$ 1.5 million a month at Morumbi. To play at Fluminense, he will need to drastically reduce his pay by more than half the amount. Even so, he would arrive with the highest salary of the current cast, which on the other hand recently eased the payroll with the departure of Nenê to Vasco. The midfielder also had one of the biggest salaries in the squad.

In addition, the tricolor board is aware of the full-back’s desire to compete in the Qatar World Cup at the end of next year, and the player himself knows that the chances of a call-up will increase if he is highlighted in a good showcase. Therefore, Fluminense’s proposal is for a longer contract in Laranjeiras, where Daniel Alves could reach 40 years, as well as Nenê.

In the case of the side, who has been without a club since terminated last week with São Paulo, give the green light, Fluminense will have to race against time to complete the deal. The deadline for registration in the Brazilian Championship ends this Friday, the 24th of September. As Daniel Alves played only six games in this Serie A, he can still be entered by another club in the same competition.

Daniel Alves arrived in São Paulo in 2019 in a contract considered to be one of the biggest in Brazilian football. São Paulo champion this season, the lateral left the club due to a million dollar debt. In the termination agreement, Tricolor Paulista committed to pay 60 installments of R$ 400 thousand, totaling R$ 24 million.

In addition to Fluminense, three other clubs from Brazil and two from abroad showed interest in the Olympic champion. Flamengo and Athletic-PR are among them. Rubro-Negro Carioca has a strategy set up and monitors the situation, while Hurricane made a proposal by the athlete and is waiting for it to unfold.

